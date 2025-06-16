Claire Geddis sets sights on luxury hotel market as her organic spa brand Wild Shore grows with help from Go Succeed

A County Armagh entrepreneur is on a mission to bring the luxury spa experience directly into boutique hotel rooms as the artisan producer invests in a major expansion.

Claire Geddis, founder of Wild Shore, has developed a unique organic spa collection designed to help people experience the healing power of nature, whether at home or while staying in a hotel that doesn’t have a spa.

The Lurgan-based business whose products have already been shipped as far afield as China, Australia, and the United States, is now targeting hotels and high-end B&Bs across Ireland and beyond, after receiving assistance from the government-backed enterprise support service, Go Succeed.

A former biologist and beauty therapist with 15 years’ experience, Claire combines her scientific background and hands-on knowledge of skincare to handcraft a collection that includes artisan soap, soaking salts, hand and body cream, and a soy candle – all infused with a bespoke blend of five essential oils: lavender, geranium, rosemary, cypress and thyme.

“Every element is organic and made by hand using certified ingredients sourced from across the world,” said Claire.

“At the heart of Wild Shore is a desire to let nature do what it does best. I’ve seen a rise in skin sensitivity, psoriasis and eczema, and I wanted to create something healing and luxurious, without the chemicals.”

Now scaling up her business, Claire is focusing her efforts on the boutique hotel market, offering a bespoke in-room guest experience.

She continued: “I’m working with boutique hotels to create a special welcome: a small gift box with a mini soap, soak and cream, and a booklet that shares the story behind the products. It instantly elevates the experience, giving guests that spa feeling from the moment they walk in the door – even if the hotel doesn’t have its own spa.”

Since launching, Claire has showcased her products at events across the UK and Ireland including the Gifted Fair in Dublin’s RDS, the Holiday World Show, Dublin and will attend the European Horse Championships at Blenheim Palace later this year.

To take the next step, Claire turned to Go Succeed – Northern Ireland’s free business support service delivered through all 11 councils – for mentoring and practical support.

“I initially approached Go Succeed to explore financial advice, but the real value was in the mentoring,” she added. “They helped me refocus my business plan and dig deep into the numbers – what was really needed to scale for export. I wouldn’t be where I am now without that support.”

Go Succeed offers free mentoring, peer networks, business planning support and access to funding opportunities, all designed to help entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Stephen Moutray, explained: “Claire’s journey is a fantastic example of the innovation and ambition we see in our local business community. Go Succeed is proud to support entrepreneurs like Claire who are taking bold steps to grow their business and represent Northern Ireland on the global stage.”