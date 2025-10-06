Family-owned Modern Tyres expands all-island footprint to 80 depots with AIB (NI) support, marking a major milestone in its 60th anniversary year

Northern Ireland owned family business Modern Tyres, with the support of AIB (NI), has completed a multi-million Euro acquisition of BestDrive Ireland, the Irish retail division of Continental Tyres.

The acquisition of BestDrive Ireland, which has 35 retail depots and an annual revenue of over €30 million, firmly puts Modern Tyres in pole position as the largest independent tyre retailer across the island of Ireland, bringing its depot count to 80.

Modern Tyres is owned by the Byrne family, headquartered in Enniskillen, and started with one depot in 1965. It has grown to become an all-island enterprise with over 300 team members and is celebrating 60 years in business this year.

Northern Ireland owned family business Modern Tyres, with the support of AIB (NI), has completed a multi-million Euro acquisition of BestDrive Ireland, the Irish retail division of Continental Tyres. Pictured is Shane Byrne, Connor Byrne and James McKee from Modern Tyres with AIB (NI)’s Mark McKeown and James Byrne and Rory Byrne from Modern Tyres

Speaking about the acquisition, the Byrne family said: “We pride ourselves on delivering a top-class service whilst being progressive with a vision for the future.

"This investment reflects that vision and significantly expands our reach across the island of Ireland. We value long-term relationships and high standards of customer service, and we look forward to building upon this further with our customers, suppliers and colleagues in our new locations.

“Having banked with AIB for over 45 years, we are grateful for their support in this acquisition and the partnership approach they adopt. With their ongoing engagement, we are well placed to continue our focus of building a sustainable business with customers at its heart.”

Mark McKeown, corporate manager, AIB (NI) added: “Modern Tyres is a great example of a local business that continues to push boundaries, drive change and demonstrates the results of a strong commitment to the communities in which it operates.