We’re the mother and daughter duo behind Oh So Fabulous, a business born out of our shared love for flowers, design and all things Christmas.

While we officially launched Oh So Fabulous in 2017, but the story really begins long before that. Every year, we’d go all out decorating our home in Newtownards for the festive season. It wasn’t just tinsel and baubles — it was full-on magic. Friends and family would come by and marvel at what we’d created, often saying, “You should be doing this for a living!” That idea stuck with us.

Then, one November night in 2017, we decided to give it a go. We created a Facebook page — just to test the waters — and within 24 hours, we had 25 bookings. We still remember sitting in our living room, stunned and thrilled. That moment changed everything.

At first, our focus was purely Christmas — transforming homes into winter wonderlands filled with faux floral arrangements, wreaths, garlands, and festive charm. We poured our hearts into every project, and word quickly spread. Soon, we were being asked to decorate retail spaces too, and before we knew it, our little festive dream started growing into something much bigger.

We realised there was a year-round demand for what we offered. People weren’t just looking for Christmas magic — they wanted beauty and warmth in their spaces all year long. That’s when Oh So Fabulous truly began to bloom.

Today, Oh So Fabulous is known not just for its stunning Christmas displays, but for its bespoke faux floral décor that transforms homes, gardens, weddings, and even business spaces.

We specialise in faux flowers, handmade wreaths, boxed bouquets, wedding flowers, memorial tributes, outdoor planters and seasonal arrangements, in addition to hosting wreath-making workshops.

Though we’re primarily an online business, we’ve always been quietly working behind the scenes to improve and evolve our website. More recently, we’ve taken a leap into the world of concessions and are now featured in several shops across Northern Ireland — a step that’s brought us even closer to our customers.

One of our proudest new ventures is the creation of our own luxury home scents brand: Oh So Cosy. Developing our wax melts, burners, room scents, and diffusers has been a true labour of love. It’s something we’ve dreamed of for a long time, and after months of testing and refining, we’re thrilled with the results.

Already, we’ve secured five official stockists and are bringing on board six new home sellers — a move that not only grows our business but helps support others starting out too.

However we won’t sugarcoat it, this journey hasn’t always been easy. We’ve hit bumps in the road, faced challenges we never expected, and had moments where we asked ourselves if we could keep going. But what’s kept us moving is our passion, our belief in each other, and our absolute determination. Every floral arrangement, every scent, every festive wreath — it all comes from the heart.

In 2023, we were beyond honoured to be named Highly Commended Small Business at the Ulster Bank / Belfast Telegraph Business Awards. That recognition meant the world to us. It was more than a proud moment — it was proof that what we do, and how we do it, truly matters.

And we’re not stopping here.

Our next chapter is already underway. We’re working on Oh So Gifty, the latest addition to the Oh So brand, featuring beautiful home gifts and accents — the perfect finishing touches for any space.

From our home to yours, thank you for supporting local, and for being a part of our Oh So Fabulous journey. We can’t wait to show you what’s next.

