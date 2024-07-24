A family-run Northern Ireland bar has swapped pints for punchlines to become a massive hit on social media with its hilarious videos.

The Railway Arms in Coleraine, which is set to mark 50 years in business next year, has shot to stardom on Tik Tok, with one of its recent videos getting over 2million views.

The videos, posted each week, illustrate the everyday antics at the Railway Road bar, also known as Johnstons, where both staff and patrons feature in behind-the-scenes clips that showcase the pub's unique charm and side-splitting wit.

Former Belfast nurse, Clare Johnston has been running the Coleraine bar for 25 years and is absolutely delighted with the online fame.

She explained: “The Railway Arms has been in the Johnston family for 50-years next June. I have been running it for 25 years now after leaving nursing in Belfast.

“I have been wanting to raise our profile for a while and knew TikTok was a great platform alongside our Facebook page.

"So I asked some of the staff what they thought about us doing a few videos and posting them on social media. Although a bit dubious, they agreed to give it a go. Our creative team is amazing and I knew once we got going we could have some fun with it.

"We did a few videos but never really got our act together then in May we decided to take it a little more seriously. I had no idea it would become such a huge success with many getting huge hits.

“When we hit 2 million views last Monday with our ‘Trouble in paradise in The Loft’ video we were all absolutely buzzing. Never did we think it would get the response it has. I think the big one has gone well because people especially in hospitality can relate to it, also because our regulars got involved and I think the comical side to it just made people smile."

Since May, the team have produced 17 videos each depicting a funny scenario that has either happened in the bar or involves the staff on tour.

Clare continued: “We’re never stuck for ideas. There’s always something funny happening in the bar, whether it’s a conversation with punters or a wee incident. We also look at what’s trending online, what’s in the news or involve the staff going out and about.

"We have now posted 11 videos since May and have another six ready to go. We’re also never short of volunteers to take part in the videos. Customers and staff, they all want to be part of it and it’s such great fun putting them together.

“Staff member Dearbhla McCrossan is absolutely amazing at videoing and editing them, what she comes up with is fabulous.”

Not only great fun, the videos have also become the talk of the town and have boosted business and morale.

Claire added: “Hospitality is a tough industry at the minute with the cost-of-living crisis. But these videos have not only raised our profile but also raised the spirits of our punters and staff.

"Our customers love it and enjoy the craic. They all can’t wait to see what we are going to do next.

"It’s definitely creating a great buzz around the town and people are talking about it, which is great for business. People I haven’t seen in the bar for a while are now coming in, having a drink and wanting to talk about the videos and meet staff.

"The bar is our happy place and I have amazing staff and loyal customers - we are like one big family. I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone for embracing another of my crazy ideas.

“We are planning lots more videos and even a few local celebrities are hopefully going to get involved very soon too...so watch this space.”

1 . The Railway Arms Tik Tok stars A family-run Northern Ireland bar, The Railway Arms in Coleraine has swapped pints for punchlines to become a massive hit on social media with its hilarious videos. Pictured are staff Dearbhla McCrossan, Evie Graham, Clare Johnston, Callum Crowe, Lee Chestnutt and Peter StewartPhoto: u Photo Sales

2 . The Railway Arms Tik Tok stars Coleraine server Joanne Wallace is one of the stars, along with customers are Dee, Clive and Ryan, in the The Railway Arms in Coleraine Tik Tok video Trouble in paradise in The Loft’ which has over 2million viewsPhoto: u Photo Sales

3 . The Railway Arms Tik Tok stars The Railway Arms in Coleraine, which is set to mark 50 years in business next year, has shot to stardom on TikTok, with one of its recent videos getting over 2million views. Pictured is staff having more fun with Luke Combs TributePhoto: u Photo Sales