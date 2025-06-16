Tesco Northern Ireland is celebrating nearly two centuries of combined partnership with a core number of its local fresh produce suppliers – many of whom have been working with the retailer since its arrival in the region in 1997.

From potatoes and onions to baby leaves and tropical fruit snacks, these trusted growers are helping to feed Northern Ireland with more than 20,000 tonnes of fresh, local produce every year.

Farming and food production are deeply embedded in Northern Ireland’s economy and culture, and Tesco NI’s long-term relationships with local growers—including Wilsons Country, Gilfresh Produce, Roy Lyttle, Dundonald Nurseries, Windwhistle Farms and P McCann & Sons, which joined the retailer in its first year in NI—are testament to that tradition. Many of these suppliers have been farming for over 50 years and have grown with the retailer as its customer base expanded across the island.

Pre-packed fruit specialists Simply Fruit joined Tesco NI in 2002, followed by Milgro Onions in 2014.

“We work closely with our growers to bring the best of Northern Ireland’s fields to our customers’ tables,” said Nigel Doherty, produce buying manager at Tesco NI.

“Our partnerships are not only longstanding—they’re growing. We’re now seeing local produce make its way across the island and even into the wider UK market.”

Indeed, Gilfresh Produce, a family-run company in Loughgall, Co. Armagh, supplies fresh vegetables to Tesco stores across both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Simply Fruit, originally focused on processing Bramley apples, also supplies to Tesco UK.

“Our relationship with Tesco is built on shared values—quality, freshness, and local pride,” explained William Gilpin, managing director of Gilfresh Produce.

“Together, we’re not only supporting the local economy but protecting the future of farming across Northern Ireland.”

In recent weeks, Tesco NI has welcomed 13 new local product lines into stores, signalling continued investment in the sector.

Roy Lyttle, a specialist in spring onions from the Strangford area, has just launched a sustainable salad line called Lyttle Leaves, featuring baby spinach, rocket, and mixed leaves. Milgro Onions, known for crispy onions, now offers fresh brown onions. Simply Fruit has expanded into the convenient snack market with ready-to-eat fruit bags, featuring apples, grapes, and exotic fruits like mango, pineapple, and watermelon.

“We’re committed to further increasing our local offering,” added Nigel Doherty.

“Customers want to shop local, and when we support our local producers, we’re investing in quality, sustainability, and the future of our agri-food industry—one of the most vital sectors in the NI economy.”

Meet the farmers behind the produce

Wilson’s Country – Joanne Weir, sales & marketing manager; Lewis Cunningham, MD Founded by Angus Wilson in the 1980s, this Co. Armagh family farm has become synonymous with quality potatoes and is now Ireland’s premier potato packer and processor.

Gilfresh Produce – William Gilpin, MD; Richard Gilpin, head of farm operations Established in 1965 by the Gilpin family in Loughgall, they grow and pack an impressive range of vegetables including carrots, leeks, turnips, and cabbage.

Roy Lyttle – Roy Lyttle, owner For over 40 years, the Lyttles have farmed the shores of Strangford, benefiting from its unique microclimate to grow spring onions, celery, parsley, and more—now including baby salad leaves.

Simply Fruit – Connor and Patrick McCann, directors What began 38 years ago in a shed on Washing Bay, Co. Tyrone, has evolved into a thriving pre-packed fruit business that meets the ever-changing consumer taste with innovative products.

P McCann & Sons – Andrew McCann, financial controller

Founded in 1968 and now run by the third generation, this Portadown-based business produces apples and pears for both retail and wholesale, along with their own juice and cider range.

Milgro Onions – William Miller, operations manager Known as “the onion people” since 1989, Milgro has diversified from crispy onions into fresh and processed formats, serving a growing market demand.

Windwhistle Farms – James Booth, owner Based on the Ards Peninsula and founded in 1970, this family farm is a key provider of pre-prepared soup vegetables for Northern Ireland’s retail shelves.

Dundonald Nurseries – Malcolm McCully, owner; Sophie McCully, business development Providing colour to homes and gardens since 1963, this nursery continues to supply Tesco NI with quality flowers, shrubs, and plants.

