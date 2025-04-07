With a background in marketing and social media, I’ve spent over a decade in senior global roles with Meta and TikTok where I’m currently working, while also co-founding digital marketing agency, Black Circle.

In 2013, I began my journey as one of Northern Ireland’s first bloggers with NI Gossip Guy, covering local events and interviewing celebrities and music artists. And whilst I’m no longer posting in the same way, I have continued to keep an engaged following across my social media channels.

A coffee lover and with my job, I am lucky to travel the world and one of the best things about this is being able to sample lots of different blends.

I met my business partner Sean McDonnell, who owns Nine Squared Newry, as I was a regular customer in the coffee shop. He was keen to open a second location and was aware of my marketing background. The more I heard about his plans, the more I knew it was something I wanted to be involved in and I was confident that together, with his extensive knowledge of coffee, and my experience of marketing, that we could create something special.

It took us a good few months to find the perfect location, but in February, we opened Nine Squared Belfast on the ground floor of the historic Printworks building on Queen Street following a £300,000 investment and the creation of 10 new jobs.

We worked with a fabulous up and coming architectural designer, Aoife Mulvenna of FadaStudio, who has brought our vision for the interiors to life. The interior of the coffee shop complements our bold branding and character, embodying the vibrant and playful essence as well as the industrial character of the new location.

We have seating for 35 guests who can enjoy signature brews using Origin, a specialty coffee roaster with a focus on quality and sustainability, and a wide selection of delicious locally baked goods from Bakari Bakery.

Nine Squared Belfast is more than just a coffee shop. It’s a destination where people can gather, relax, and enjoy an immersive coffee experience. Our mission revolves around four key pillars: Iconic Coffee, Iconic Venue, Iconic Staff, and Iconic People and we’re dedicated to creating a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, serving exceptional coffee and tray bakes.

We’re proud to be creating a dynamic space that embodies both community and creativity.

Nine Squared Belfast is rooted in the ‘Third Place’ concept – offering people a stylish, welcoming space where connections and conversations thrive and a venue that truly celebrates Belfast’s vibrant culture.

We’ve already held a glamourous supper club to celebrate our opening and have plans for more in the coming months and partnered with global brands such as Lululemon and local businesses including Walk in Wardrobe, Bellamianta and VOCÊ to lead community focused events. We will be hosting experiences to bring people together, including music and comedy events with a host of local talent and well-known personalities.

The Printworks building has been lovingly restored and is the perfect location for our Belfast coffee House. It’s a truly unique venue and we’re excited to create a new event space as part of this.

1 . Nine Squared Neil Cole, co-owner of Nine Squared Belfast with his dog Cooper Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Nine Squared Owners of Nine Squared Belfast, Neil Cole and Sean McDonnell, are pictured at their coffee shop’s opening. Credit Matt Mackey Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Nine Squared Nine Squared Belfast opened its doors in the historic Printworks building in February following a £300,000 and the creation of 10 new jobs Photo: u Photo Sales

4 . Nine Squared Neil with Linda Stinson, Bellamianta and Laura Kearney of Walk In Wardrobe pictured in Nine Squared Photo: u Photo Sales