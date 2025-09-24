After 12 years abroad, Ian Campbell launches Aspray Belfast North, bringing expert property damage claims management to his local community

Aspray, a leading property damage claims management company headquartered in England, has taken the next step in its nationwide expansion by launching a new franchise territory in Northern Ireland.

The newly established Aspray Belfast North territory marks the company’s latest milestone in its mission to provide comprehensive property claims support across the UK.

At the helm of the Belfast North franchise is Ian Campbell, a Northern Ireland native who has returned home after more than a decade abroad.

Ian brings with him a strong background in leadership, having spent the last 12 years working in the education sector in the United Arab Emirates.

Now back in Northern Ireland with his wife and family, Ian is embarking on a new professional chapter with Aspray — one that allows him to combine his passion for helping others with the opportunity to make a tangible difference in his local community.

​He said: "I’m here to look after the people of Belfast North, making sure policyholders feel supported, cared for, and never left to face the stress of claims alone.

"My goal is to take the worry off your shoulders and work towards a successful resolution."

Bangor man Ian Campbell during his franchise signing with Aspray managing director and founder, James Whittle (Image credit: Aspray)