As thousands of Northern Ireland students receive their A-Level results today, one of IKEA’s senior business leaders shares his thoughts on why A-Level results don’t define the future for everyone.

As one of IKEA UK’s most senior business leaders, Aaron Smith, market manager in Belfast talks on how jobs that don’t require training such as university degrees, can lead to a multitude of careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron became an IKEA co-worker when he was 17 and has worked an array of jobs including trolley collection coordinator, sustainability specialist, warehouse manager, and now, market manager, meaning he looks after the entire store.

When he started, Aaron had GCSEs and a BTEC diploma, and although completing a degree in Criminal Psychology whilst working, has always developed his professional skills at IKEA.

What advice do you have for those whose grades aren’t as good as they’d hoped?

He explained: “Results day can be both an amazing and difficult day, particularly if you had plans for the next step that aren’t going to happen just yet. If today hasn’t gone to plan, give yourself the time to feel the emotions, but I can’t stress enough that these results are not the end of the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your qualifications don’t define you as a person, and even those you already have shouldn’t outline your career opportunities. There are an array of businesses, like IKEA, that see value in young people beyond their exam results, and can give you the opportunity to take avenues you might never have considered.

“My advice would be to focus on identifying your passions and what truly motivates you. Explore and experience different things that spur your interest. When you find something you genuinely enjoy, align this with your career and aspirations with it will likely lead to greater satisfaction and success.”

How might IKEA be able to help?

He continued: “When joining the business, individuality, values, and the ability to work with others are often more important than technical skills or qualifications you might have.

“On numerous occasions I’ve been given opportunities to take on new roles based on my values, leadership ability and my results across the business. IKEA encourages you to take on a role if you are the right person for it, not if you have the right qualifications on entry. Of course you’re not expected to be a pro from your first day, which is why they’re so eager support you with your development by providing upskilling opportunities and learning whilst in the role.”

As thousands of Northern Ireland students receive their A-Level results today, one of IKEA’s senior business leaders, Aaron Smith, market manager (store manager), Belfast shares his thoughts on why A-Level results don’t define the future for everyone

What do you value most about IKEA?

He added: “Without a doubt the opportunity to work with such a diverse group of co-workers from all backgrounds. It’s given me perspectives in life that I might not have, if I didn’t work for a global company that encourages inclusivity at all levels.