The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has appointed a new head of public affairs for Northern Ireland as the first in a series of moves to expand its team.

Speaking about the appointment, Roger Pollen, head of FSB NI, said: “We are delighted to announce that John Moore as accepted the role as head of public affairs for FSB in Northern Ireland. FSB is widely recognised as the authoritative voice of small businesses and we have appointed John to help maintain and enhance that reputation.

“John is a seasoned media and public affairs professional with a great knowledge of political systems, who also has an extensive small business background. This range of experience means he will a valuable addition to the FSB NI team.

“Small businesses in Northern Ireland are facing unprecedented challenges and it is absolutely vital that their voices are heard at every level of government and are professionally articulated in the media, both now and in the future.

"John`s appointment is an indication of the level of commitment we are making to our members and the seriousness with which we take our role.

“We will continue to expand and strengthen the FSB team in Northern Ireland to ensure that the organisation has the necessary expertise and knowledge to ensure the views of our members are professionally represented to political decision makers and the public.”

Speaking about his appointment, John, explained: “I am absolutely thrilled to be appointed as the head of public affairs for FSB in Northern Ireland. FSB comes with a reputation which is second to none in representing and articulating the views of its members and the wider SME economy, so it is an immense privilege to be joining such a motivated, professionally led, forward-thinking organisation.

“I have a family background in small business so I understand why business owners need FSB to research and advocate for them on the challenges and problems they are facing. For the last decade, I have worked in the world of politics in Stormont, dealing with the media on a daily basis and liaising with politicians and officials from across the parties at Local Government, Assembly, Westminster and European levels.

“I can`t wait to get started with Roger and his team and am looking forward to using my own experience to pro-actively represent the interests of FSB members in Northern Ireland.

"There are big challenges ahead but I am determined that with relentless focus and commitment, working alongside FSB members and colleagues, we can deal with them and help create a better business environment.”

