FSB launches annual Celebrating Small Business Awards

The search is on to discover and recognise the Northern Ireland’s best and brightest and best small business.

By Claire Cartmill
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 15th Jan 2023, 4:36pm

The UK’s biggest business group, the FSB (Federation of Small Businesses), has launched their annual FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards which will culminate in a regional final in Belfast on April 5 followed by a national final later in May in Birmingham.

Small business owners and the self-employed throughout Northern Ireland have a choice of 12 different categories to enter including best family business, start-up, micro and larger business as well as awards for SMEs that excel with customer service, with their diversity and inclusivity practices and those who shine in their local communities.

The 2022 awards produced a record amount of entries and included winners from a wide variety of sectors from across the region, and organisers hope that this year will see an even bigger response from the region’s innovative small businesses.

FSB Northern Ireland’s regional chairman Brendan Kearney, said: “In spite of the tough years small businesses have faced of late, our awards present an ideal opportunity for our local SMEs to showcase the contributions they have made to the economy and our communities.

“The resilience shown year on year and the range of unique and ambitious businesses we see with entries is testament to the strength of the small business sector.

"We hope that many businesses will enter before the February 16 closing date and prove once again in the 2023 awards just how innovative and diligent Northern Ireland’s SMEs are.”

John Lavery from Fish City, Belfast who were winners of the 2022 Sustainability Award, added: “I would recommend entering the awards as it really makes you focus. If you're lucky enough to be shortlisted or go on to win it gives great recognition to both the business and the teams and the people who work within that business.”

The awards are open to both FSB members and non-members alike.

The 12 categories are: Exporter of the Year, Sustainability Award, Diversity and Inclusion, Self-Employed/Freelancer, Service Excellence, Micro-business of the Year, Larger Small Business, Start-up Business of the Year, Young Entrepreneur (aged 30 and under), Business and Product Innovation Award, Family Business of the Year and Community Award.

Category winners FSB Northern Ireland Awards 2022
