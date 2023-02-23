The head of FSB NI has welcomed the Prime Minister`s recent engagement with local business officials.

Roger Pollen was one of a number of leaders of business organisations and trade bodies who were invited to an online meeting on Wednesday with Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak MP.

Speaking about the engagement, Roger said: “The meeting was a welcome opportunity to engage directly with the Prime Minister, from which it was clear that he has a tremendously detailed knowledge and understanding of the key issues affecting business in Northern Ireland that we have been raising over the past two years.

“We highlighted that the language of the Protocol debate has changed over time, due to the diligence, rigour and input of business, noting that all sides have adopted our calls for stability, certainty, simplicity and affordability. Latterly, this has also seen a welcome response to an FSB call to move away from talk of ‘negotiation’ to that of ‘joint solutions’.

“We also reinforced the need to protect consumers in Northern Ireland, in terms of both price and product range, whilst not losing the benefits of dual market access enjoyed by exporters.

“We were not left with a sense that there is an imminent outcome to the process, but the level, intensity and quality of engagement is encouraging.”