FSB NI calls for councils, Stormont departments and the UK government to respond as a matter of the highest priority following inundation of businesses in Newry, Downpatrick and Portadown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the inundation of businesses in Newry, Downpatrick and Portadown, as well as other individual businesses more locally, FSB has called for every layer of government to step up and respond as a matter of the highest priority – councils, Stormont Departments and the UK government.

Speaking about the type of response needed, FSB NI policy chair, Alan Lowry, said: “The damage we are seeing is not only a massive blow to many individual businesses, their owners and families, but has also been so intense that it is threatening the viability of entire business communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is not a time for recrimination about the causes of the flooding, or the lack of an Executive at Stormont to deal with it. The time will come for each of those, but the need right now is for each of the three layers of government to step up and give leadership, support and finance.

Following the inundation of businesses in Newry, Downpatrick and Portadown, as well as other individual businesses more locally, FSB has called for every layer of government to step up and respond as a matter of the highest priority – councils, Stormont Departments and the UK government. Pictured is FSB NI policy chair, Alan Lowry

“We are calling for immediate financial assistance from Councils in affected areas to help businesses with short-term clear-up costs, as well as for them to take the lead in coordinating and funding wider operations, in partnership with the Department for Infrastructure, so we can try to start to put things back together in time for Christmas.

“We are also looking for assistance from Stormont departments. In the first instance we are calling for immediate rates relief from the Department of Finance as it’s unacceptable to keep charging businesses that are unable to trade. Secondly, we would like to see rapid grant assistance from the Department for the Economy to help get these ordinary businesses back on their feet following an extraordinary natural disaster.”

He added: "The Department for the Economy, via Invest NI, has a great track-record at assisting inward investors, but we need them now to adapt that capability to mobilise a rapid support system to stabilise existing economies that have never needed grant aid before and only do so now because of extraordinary events outside their control. And thirdly, we want a proper clear-up followed by better river management and drainage from the Department for Infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad