Tina McKenzie MBE, the UK policy chair of FSB, has welcomed the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, at a roundtable discussion with business leaders in Belfast.

Focusing on building trading relationships throughout the UK and Ireland, the Taoiseach met with the local business community and expressed delight at ‘the role of female business owners in our engagement today’

Tina McKenzie, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Taoiseach to meet with the business community. Small businesses are the backbone of the economy in Northern Ireland and I wanted to impress upon Leo Varadkar the role that business is determined to play in driving future prosperity and maximising opportunity and growth right across these islands.

“The agreement of the Windsor Framework has reset relations and we all have a responsibility to maximise opportunities and minimise difficulties. The Taoiseach’s visit to meet business owners is an important step in laying foundations for greater cooperation in the future.”

Commenting on the visit the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, continued: “I would like to thank Tina McKenzie and so many of her colleagues from the business world for such a warm welcome, and I was particularly pleased to note the role of female business owners in our engagement today.”