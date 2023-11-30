The FSU have confirmed they have held meetings with both the SDLP and Sinn Fein and have contacted every councillor, MLA and MP in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Financial Services Union has intensified their campaign against the proposal by Ulster Bank to close 10 bank branches in Northern Ireland.

The FSU have confirmed they have held meetings with both the SDLP and Sinn Fein and have contacted every councillor, MLA and MP in Northern Ireland looking for cross party-political support to pressurise Ulster Bank to reverse their decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FSU have also visited the 10 affected branches and have released a new video highlighting the positive aspects of in-person banking.

Commenting on the campaign John O’Connell, general secretary of the FSU, said: “The FSU are delighted with the support we have received across the political spectrum and we will now be bringing our campaign to the general public asking them to contact their local politicians and Ulster Bank.

"We know that consumers, small businesses, and vulnerable people will be hardest hit by these closures, and we ask that people of all generations support the campaign to keep banking facilities open in local communities.

“The FSU will be holding meetings with the Financial Conduct Authority and LINK in the near future, and we will be stressing the need for a hybrid model of banking which includes in person banking alongside digital banking.