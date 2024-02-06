Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Financial Services Union has call on Ulster Bank to reverse their decision to close Lisnaskea branch in County Fermanagh.

John O’Connell, general secretary of the Financial Services Union, (FSU) urged Ulster Bank to listen to the concerns the local community and local politicians and reverse its decision to close its branch in LisnasKea.

Speaking at a meeting with Fermanagh and Omagh District councillors, Mr O’Connell said: “The Financial Services Union has deep concerns about the announcement by Ulster Bank to close its branch in LisnasKea.

“LisnasKea is the second biggest town in Fermanagh and the proposal by Ulster Bank to close its branch will leave the town without any local bank.

“The Post Office is a valuable component of the banking system but is not a replacement for a traditional bank branch. A bank is more than a place where you access cash. Closing the branch will have a direct effect on lending to local businesses, will cause enormous stress and anxiety to vulnerable people and will result in less activity in the town centre.

“The FSU have written today to Ulster Bank calling on them to pause the closure of the LisnasKea branch until a full assessment is undertaken with direct consultation taking place with the local community.

