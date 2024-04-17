Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Financial Services Union (FSU) has held a positive meeting with Minister Caoimhe Archibald MLA and Minister Conor Murphy MLA on the future of banking in Northern Ireland.

John O’Connell, general secretary of the Financial Services Union (FSU) welcomed today’s meeting with the Minister for Finance in Northern Ireland and the Minister for the Economy describing it as positive with many shared ambitions for the future of the financial services sector in Northern Ireland.

Topics discussed included the Banking forum, access to cash and branch closures.

Mr. O’Connell, explained: “The FSU appreciate both Minister Archibald and Minister Murphy taking the time to meet with us today. Both Ministers have recently taken up their respective positions in Government so to meet us this early in their term shows their commitment to a shared vision for the future of banking in Northern Ireland which treats consumers and staff as important stakeholders.

“The meeting focused primarily on a number of vital issues including reconvening the banking roundtable discussion which had been a key initiative in the sector previously by Minister Conor Murphy.

“We also discussed the closures of bank branches this year by Ulster Bank and Danske Bank which are causing huge concern and distress for communities across Northern Ireland. The FSU made the case for a three-year moratorium on any future branch closures and for the regulatory authorities in London to do more to protect local banking services in communities.

"Despite local Councils passing motions demanding the pausing of branch closures, banks have ignored the wishes of local politicians and local communities and persisted with withdrawing vital services including access to cash from people most in need.