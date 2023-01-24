Dublin coffee chain FUEL has opened its first Belfast branch on the Lisburn Road, in a £100,000 investment that is set to create at least eight new hospitality jobs.

Belfast born businessman David Beggs has two FUEL branches in Dublin in Rathmines and Clontarf but aims to further expand the offering in Northern Ireland in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in Dublin, he said it was inevitable he would eventually open in his home city as he further developed FUEL from its initial roots.

Belfast born businessman David Beggs has two FUEL branches in Dublin in Rathmines and Clontarf but aims to further expand the offering in Northern Ireland in the future.

He explained: “Having experienced some really good eateries in places like New York I wanted to bring the international love of and accessibility of healthy, tasty, and vibrant food home. Trends are changing, and people want high-quality food that is good for their body and soul.”

With a background in professional healthcare, David has a heightened awareness of the need to bring healthy street food into the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all know the phrase ‘you are what you eat’ but the thing is, it's not what you eat on one day, it's the consistency of what you eat and how it fits into your ecosystem. It needs to be accessible,” he explained. “Whenever you're eating the right food for a sustained period of time, you're going to feel better, you're going to sleep better and you would hope that everything else will fall into place.

“We want to provide people with healthy, tasty, and vibrant food to eat in or on the go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

FUEL coffee chain owner David Beggs and manager Thom Moreland

“I believe that diet is something you have to constantly work at making some tweaks here and there and then hopefully see the benefits. My current regime seems to be the one that is best for blood sugar levels, mental health, and general well being.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager of FUEL in Belfast, Thom Moreland says the values of the brand and its healthy range of options will resonate well with customers visiting the Lisburn Road outlet.

He added: “When customers arrive at FUEL they will be greeted with great coffee in a community focused setting where they can choose from a range of everything from your healthy options such as protein pancake stack, sweet potato fritters and chorizo eggs all the way to your beautifully indulgent fresh dishes like our decadent french toast, breakfast burrito and range of pastries and protein balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the things we’ve found is that many groups of friends find it difficult to find something for everyone so we’ve curated a menu that gives you the option to choose the dish that suits you best, especially if you’re on a cheat day.

“All our produce is sourced locally, we have a wide range of gluten free and vegan options and our freshly squeezed, made on site juices, have become a firm favourite with our regulars.

Advertisement Hide Ad