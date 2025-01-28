Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The chairman of the Gallaher Trust has called for applications for new projects beginning in 2025-2026.

Ian Paisley said: “The primary aim of The Gallaher Trust is to support delivery partners that create jobs, develop skills and assist disadvantaged adults.

"While the recent changes to the National Living Wage, National Insurance Contributions and increasing barriers to accessing funding are undoubtedly putting pressure on organisations across Northern Ireland, we are determined to help ensure that as many social enterprises, charities and not-for-profit organisations as possible in the Ballymena area have the resources they need to help keep our community thriving.”

Since its inception in 2017, The Gallaher Trust has committed £2.7 million to delivery partner projects, creating 391 jobs, upskilling over 1,500 individuals and providing support to over 1,600 disadvantaged adults, making a significant impact on the Ballymena area and lives of those who live locally.

Encouraging applications, Mr Paisley said: “While organisations face a range of challenges from external forces like tax increases and imminent funding cuts, our aim is to help bridge the gap for social enterprises, charities and not-for-profit organisations, helping them to weather these issues while continuing to provide essential opportunities for the people of Ballymena.

“However, we acknowledge that our funding resources are finite, and we cannot address every need, so our main focus will be on projects that we believe will have the greatest impact.”

To become a delivery partner with The Gallaher Trust and to access funding opportunities, organisations are required to meet certain criteria, however, local businesses that may be able to establish charities, social enterprises or not-for-profit organisations are also encouraged to apply.

One such example of this is the Northern Ireland Hospitality School, made up of three Ballymena hotels – the Adair Arms, Galgorm Golf Resort and Spa and the Tullyglass House Hotel – which collectively formed a not-for-profit organisation in 2021. The school recently celebrated the graduation of 36 students, all of whom have secured full-time employment within the three local hotels.

“There are strict criteria that we must adhere to when selecting delivery partners, and we understand that not every organisation fits within the parameters,” added Greg McKinley, director of operations at The Gallaher Trust.

“However, as the Northern Ireland Hospitality School has shown, when local businesses think creatively and come together to develop partnerships, there is a real potential to access funding and make a lasting impact on the community. We also had another organisation set up a new facility in the Ballymena area, which enabled them to access funding.”

While recognising that some applications are unsuccessful, Greg reiterated that The Gallaher Trust remains dedicated to cultivating partnerships that provide the greatest possible impact for the Ballymena area.

“Over the last seven years, with the support of our delivery partners, The Gallaher Trust has shown a strong commitment to the community,” Greg continued. “Becoming a delivery partner has the potential to provide crucial support in terms of job creation, skills development and assistance for disadvantaged adults in the locality. We encourage eligible organisations to apply and join us on our mission to help ensure that Ballymena continues to thrive well into the future.”