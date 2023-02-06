The retailer currently has 17 stores across the island of Ireland, with only one store in Northern Ireland at Crescent Link Retail Park in Londonderry. This will be the furniture retailer’s first store in Belfast.

Designed by local architecture firm Like Architects, the proposed store will span 30,500 sq ft across two floors of showroom space and will create up to 30 jobs in the local area. The proposal is subject to pre-application discussions which are currently underway.

Established in 1998, EZ Living Furniture is a furniture retailer specialising in high-quality products at affordable prices. Once a small family-run business, the company has expanded across the island employing more than 300 people with ambitious plans for future growth.

Kevin O’Neill, chief executive, EZ Living Furniture commented on the proposed plans: “We’re excited to reveal our plans for our Belfast flagship store on the Boucher Road and expand our brand in Northern Ireland. Across our 17 stores on the island and our ever-growing e-commerce website, EZ Living Furniture is committed to providing quality furniture alongside the highest level of customer service. The new store will provide the local area with the best in terms of quality, style and choice at great value.”

Highlighting the great boost to the local economy, Michael Martin, director of Like Architects said: “The proposed EZ Living Furniture flagship store will complement the current offering available to customers on the Boucher Road and will support local jobs in the area at all phases of construction. A popular retail hub with a variety of stores, Boucher Road is a great location for the brand to establish itself in Belfast and we’re delighted that the team has decided to set up here. The modern store is designed to provide a premium and slick shopping experience with on-site parking for convenient access.”

A pre-application community consultation is currently underway until February 10 with more information available on the proposal here.