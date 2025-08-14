A further consultation on major proposals to revamp the Drumahoe EUROSPAR retail complex and filling station launches on Friday

The Pre-Application Community Consultation process provides an opportunity for the public to view the Drumahoe Eurospar plans and provide feedback before a planning application is submitted to the Council

A further consultation on major proposals to revamp the Drumahoe Eurospar retail complex and filling station launches tomorrow (Friday).

Plans are being developed to partly demolish the existing buildings and forecourt on the Glenshane Road to provide new fuelling facilities with supporting Electric Vehicle (EV) charge points.

This will involve a reduction in the total number of filling bays from eight to six.

The existing retail site will also be redeveloped with the number of retail and hot food units reducing from nine to seven with a Eurospar unit as its centrepiece.

The car wash at the site is due to be removed while improved site access arrangements are planned from the Glenshane Road.

A public consultation event on the proposals was held at the YMCA in Drumahoe on May 15. This was followed by an online consultation during May.

It has now been announced that an additional period of online consultation is to be carried out between Friday, August 15 and Friday, September 12, to give members of the public another chance to view the proposals and have their say.

Information will be accessible via www.gravisplanning.com/live-consultations from Friday.

