Northern Ireland glamping company, Further Space, has announced it is extending its offering to landowners wishing to diversify into glamping.

In addition to Further Space’s existing Partnership Model, which is enjoyed by 10 landowners across the UK & Ireland, the County Down firm is launching two further unique ways in which landowners can create glamping experiences and generate additional revenue.

The Further Space Franchise Model enables landowners to rent an exclusive Further Space luxury pod with the control to manage their own site and option to purchase or renew the pod(s) at the end of five years.

With the Further Space Managed Site Model, landowners can earn up to £30,000 a year passive income while Further Space takes all responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the site.

David Maxwell, co-founder, Further Space, said: “With relatively little capital investment required and healthy returns, glamping has become a popular choice for many landowners looking to diversify. Further Space has created these additional propositions due to increased demand from landowners to create flexible options and more scope to work with us on terms that suit them.

“It is our vision that by offering three different types of operating model, we open up glamping to landowners who may not have considered it as a viable business opportunity.”

Rachel at Black Knowe in Ballycastle has been in partnership with Further Space from the beginning of the business.

She explained: “As a newbie to the tourism and hospitality industry, partnering with Further Space was a no brainer for me. The company has an expert team in place to ensure that I am supported every step of the way.

“Partnering with such a specialist team full of experienced individuals takes pressures such as finance and marketing off my shoulders. This allows me the time to really focus on maintaining the site and pods for our guests. I have close links with the team, and it is comforting to know that they are always at the other end of the phone.”

Further Space aims to have 500 units across 85 locations and welcome 330,000 guests by 2025 while also aiming to be net positive by 2030.

