Future Workforce Summit to address critical skills challenges to return this month
NI Chamber’s Future Workforce Summit will return to Titanic Belfast on Thursday, October 17, when Economy Minister Conor Murphy will join business leaders to discuss some of the most significant people and skills challenges facing Northern Ireland’s economy.
The most comprehensive event of its kind will see more than 20 subject matter experts share their ideas, experience and insight into issues like ‘Good Jobs,’ developing future talent, green skills, the adoption of AI and the development of a healthy workforce.
It will also address major economic policy priorities including cross-border mobility and competitive advantage, focusing on solutions to address the distinct skills and training needs of the region.
Attendees will hear from Paul Healy, CEO, Skillnet Ireland, who will share his experience at the helm of an organisation which is a prominent force in skills development for Irish enterprise, as well as a diverse range of panelists from organisations including the NI Skills Council., Young Enterprise and the AI Collaboration Centre alongside businesses like Energia, Microsoft and Analytics Engines.
Delivered in partnership with headline sponsor NIE Networks and supporting sponsors Workplus, EY and Finnebrogue, the event is free for NI Chamber members to attend. The cost for non-members is £60.
