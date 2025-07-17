3 Lawnakilla Way offers significant potential for employers seeking a sustainable office space and access to a highly skilled talent pool

Galetech Group, the end-to-end renewable energy services and development business, has signed a multi-year agreement with International Workplace Group, the world's largest platform for work with brands including Spaces and Regus, at its 3 Lanwakilla Way office development in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

International Workplace Group, which operates platforms for work in thousands of locations in more than 120 countries, will operate under the Regus brand at 3 Lawnakilla Way in Enniskillen from the beginning of August this year.

The new location in Northern Ireland is part of a drive by International Workplace Group to meet the sharply rising demand for top class flexible working space in the area.

Set to open in August, the three-storey building will provide space for established firms and start-ups across a range of industries including financial services and customer support.

International Workplace Group’s Design Your Own Office service also allows companies to tailor their space entirely to their requirements. The new Regus location will include facilities including private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces.

The agreement with International Workplace Group comes as Galetech confirmed plans to upgrade the large-scale office block in Enniskillen to a net-zero building over the coming years.

The Cavan-based company acquired 3 Lawnakilla Way in 2024 and is currently in the process of upgrading the 55,000 sq ft building to an A3 energy rating through a combination of retrofitting and the installation of solar PV around the site.

Galetech Group is relaunching the office building to the rental market this summer, with the aim of attracting companies from the services sector to locate in Enniskillen.

Given Enniskillen’s location adjacent to a number of third level institutions, and its proximity to a cross-border workforce, 3 Lawnakilla Way offers significant potential for employers seeking a sustainable office space and access to a highly skilled talent pool.

The Lawnakilla office development is located close to a number of third level institutions, including South West College in Enniskillen, Atlantic Technological University in Sligo and Donegal, as well as Ulster University and Queens University in Belfast.

The location also benefits from excellent infrastructure availability, competitive costs and a supportive business environment in Northern Ireland. Since Brexit, Northern Ireland enjoys a unique position with unrestricted access to both the EU single market for goods and the internal market in Great Britain, allowing businesses located in the region to sell goods freely into two of the world’s largest markets without the need for customs declarations, rules of origin certificates or non-tariff barriers.

The Lawnakilla office building comprises three floors that extend to 55,000 sq ft. The building offers flexible lease options for companies, with floors let entirely to clients or subdivided into two offices on each floor. The property comes with over 550 car parking spaces, as well as recently installed EV charging infrastructure.

Darren Sherry, CEO of Galetech Group, said: “We are delighted to be relaunching 3 Lawnakilla Way back to the market this summer as we believe it offers significant potential for companies looking to access a highly skilled workforce here in the northwest.

“In particular, we are excited to be partnering with International Workplace Group at 3 Lawnakilla Way. Operating under the Regus brand, International Workplace Group will help attract employers to Enniskillen, whether that is start-ups or SME businesses.

“Enniskillen is a vibrant regional town with a large, educated workforce on its doorstep, making it the ideal location for companies looking to benefit from both access to the EU single market and the internal GB market also.

“Sustainability is at the core of everything we do in Galetech Group. Since we acquired Lawnakilla last year, we’ve invested in the building to refurbish and improve the energy efficiency of the property. We know that companies are increasingly looking for sustainable, modern office infrastructure and our plan is to redevelop Lawnakilla into an A3 rated building by next year.”

Mark Dixon, CEO and founder of International Workplace Group PLC, said: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Northern Ireland with this latest opening. As an important business hub Enniskillen is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. We are very pleased to work in partnership with Galetech Group to develop the Regus brand under a management agreement that will add a cutting-edge workspace to their building.

“Our opening in 3 Lawnakilla Way in Enniskillen comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible and platform working is incredibly popular with employees, improving their work-life balance and satisfaction, while also providing a multitude of benefits to companies.