Major Northern Ireland employer Galgorm Collection has become the first hospitality group on the island of Ireland to achieve official Great Place to Work certification across its entire portfolio of award-winning luxury hotels and restaurants.

The prestigious endorsement by Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture and wellbeing, was awarded following an extensive independent employee survey which engaged Galgorm Collection’s workforce of around 1,000 team members.

Employees voted across all six properties - including the globally renowned Galgorm, AA Hotel of the Year The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in Templepatrick, Ireland’s Blue Book recommended property The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn, and its collection of restaurants which include Fratelli and Parisien in Belfast city centre - and concluded that their workplace is a great place to work.

The only hotel group on the island of Ireland to achieve the exceptional standard, the distinguished certification rewards outstanding employers who demonstrate a high-trust, ‘people-first’ workplace and cultivate a culture which embodies values such as credibility, fairness, respect, camaraderie, honesty and pride.

Laura Millar, HR associate director at Galgorm Collection, said: “What makes this accreditation so important to us is that it’s based on authentic employee feedback which is rigorously analysed using data-driven methodology and we can be confident that staff feel trusted, valued and supported in their roles and enjoy the many benefits of working with the region’s premier hospitality group.

“Our success has always depended on our great people. From chefs to bar tenders, spa therapists and managers, to facilities staff, housekeepers, drivers and night porters, our people are what makes us famous for our warm welcome and unforgettable hospitality experience. Through our dedicated People Strategy, we work hard to ensure we offer the most competitive benefits and lead in the development of skills, training and career development opportunities.”

Based solely on rigorous and validated employee feedback gathered by Great Place to Work – the global authority on workplace culture – the accreditation signifies that employees have a consistently positive experience in the workplace.

“At the heart of every organisation are its people, and looking after their wellbeing should be a priority for every employer,” Great Place to Work managing director Benedict Gautrey said.

“We know when employees feel genuinely contented and at ease within their roles, they are much more engaged and productive, which leads to better results for everyone.”

A major local employer, Galgorm Collection has dramatically scaled up its hospitality footprint and workforce over the last decade following a £90 million investment into the ongoing expansion and refurbishment of its flagship property Galgorm, with its latest investment project aiming to add new accommodation types and spa facilities by 2027.

Since 2020, Galgorm Collection has acquired and opened two major new hotels, The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in Templepatrick and The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn, growing its workforce by 30%.

“Galgorm Collection’s award-winning customer excellence and reputation for first-class hospitality is down to the dedication, skills and professionalism of our team and that’s why we continually invest in our workplace culture, training and development and in enhancing career prospects for everyone to make this a great place to work. We’re thrilled that our team voted with their feet to endorse what we do, and we are grateful for the superb work they deliver for our customers and the group every day,” Galgorm Collection managing director Colin Johnston said.

As an officially certified Great Place to Work, Galgorm Collection will automatically be entered into the prestigious Best Workplaces list which recognises organisations which demonstrate an effective management culture that focuses on the individual, their strengths and potential. All of this promotes innovation in the company and their associated economic success.

With sustainability at the heart of its business, Galgorm Collection last year announced a commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030, with a bid to become the first premier hospitality group on the island of Ireland to go fully green.

A year earlier, Galgorm Collection has also committed to the rollout of an enhanced benefits package for all eligible team members, including a £1 million investment into premium private health care cover over the next five years as part of its ongoing commitment to investing in its people.

