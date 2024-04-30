Four employees at one of the largest furniture retailers in Northern Ireland have been praised for clocking up 130 years service.

Lloyd Tanner, Eddie Nicholl, James Brennan and Gregory Young were recently congratulated on being longest-serving members of staff at RightPrice Coleraine.

During a special event, the Pollock family, who set up the store in October 1978, thanked the four men for their ‘hard work, commitment and dedication over the years’.

Ryan Pollock, director, said: “Taking over as director in 2003 from my father Raymond was always going to be a daunting experience. Thankfully having the likes of Eddie, Lloyd, Gregory and James there made it so much easier. Knowing the experience they brought made the transition smoother.

“I started working in the store when I was just 16 and the first person to take me out in the van was Eddie. My 16-year-old son Rylee has now also started working on a Saturday and again it was Eddie who took him out for the first time, that’s some milestone.”

Agreeing, Richard Pollock, director, continued: “I grew up coming into the shop as a child knowing these guys – I think Lloyd even started working before I was born. When I joined the business they helped me and advised me. It was brilliant having them there to do so. They’re just part of the furniture now..and we as a family wish to thank them for their hard work, commitment and dedication over the years!”

Contributing 38 years service to the family-run firm, Castlerock man Lloyd started in August 1986 as a van helper and storeman.

Looking back he explained: “I’d have many fond memories from over the years, but what I remember the most, and makes me feel old, is picking up Ryan from school and now he’s the boss!

“Things were tough back then, it’s a lot happier now than it was. There’s younger staff now and it feels like a family environment.

“RightPrice is always a busy place. I’m now a salesman and I love meeting and talking to someone new everyday as well as seeing familiar faces and old friends.

“It’s a good family environment and atmosphere to work in. Plus they have put up with me this long and also gave my three daughters jobs in the café to get them started working as well.”

Dervock storeman and delivery driver James started in 1992 and fondly remembers working with Eddie from Coleraine who started two years earlier.

He continued: “Eddie started in April 1990 cutting the carpets for the salesmen and I was there two years later in the store. Eddie then moved to a van driver and we’ve worked together ever since – some things never change.

"RightPrice has always been a good place to work. It’s a family-run business and they look after their staff, and we all look after each other.

“Being a van driver is much easier now with sat nav...Eddie and I don’t get lost as much!”

Also reflecting Eddie explained: “It has always been a good place to work, the shop has grown so much over the years. I love the fact that we get to travel all over Northern Ireland and meet different people. Everyday is totally different.

“The Pollock family is and has always been a pleasure to work for.”

Highlighting the changes in technology, Limavady salesman Gregory, added: “I started in March 1996 and technology has changed so much over the 28 years. From taking cash to online payments and writing orders out to now ordering everything online. The rise of the internet and social media has taken over.

“Back in the day it was challenging to try and keep up with the more experienced sales staff at the time, but I stuck at it and am still here. I do love meeting people from all over, plus the satisfaction of seeing a project completed and the customer happy.

"Like Lloyd, I remember the year I started Raymond celebrated a big birthday, and Richard, now director, was still at primary school – time flies.

“RightPrice has and still is a family feel workplace. From the management doing all they can for the staff, to the staff always helping each other in whatever way they can.

"Like the recliners we sell...we all go way back and here’s to many more years!”

