‘Game of Thrones’ to the fore in new town art trail

Four eye-catching pieces of street art at prominent locations in Larne town centre will take pedestrians and visitors on a trail of art and heritage.

Fashion designer Geraldine Connon has created a ‘Game of Thrones’ themed piece which has been inspired by the town’s Ulster-Scots heritage that will be on display at Quay Street.

MEABC's Tracey Campbell, Mark Dobbin, of Larne Traders' Forum, Andy King and Lynda Hill of Larne Renovation Generation.

Upper Main Street will also get a taste of Game of Thrones with a ‘Dire Wolf’ inspired piece by artist and garden designer Dawn Aston.

Artist Kim Montgomery’s piece on Larne’s Viking connections is expected to add colour to High Street.

Watercolour artist Audrey Kyle’s piece for Broadway taps into the area’s rich maritime history and scenery.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Larne Renovation Generation (LRG) and Larne Traders Forum have worked together on the Larne Art Trail initiative.

The Maidens by Audrey Kyle.

The four local artists were commissioned to produce a unique piece of work related to Larne’s rich maritime and cultural heritage.

The Mayor, Cllr. Maureen Morrow, explained: “Not only are these new features stunning, but they bring the town to life by adding colour and something unique.

“We wanted to enhance the tourism and visitor potential of the area, encouraging people to stay longer and act as a catalyst for further town centre investment.”

Andy King, from LRG, said: “Our ambition is to brighten up the town and to transform it into an open air art gallery and museum.

The Dress by Geraldine Connon.

“We want everyone who lives in Larne to feel proud to do so and we also hope that tourists will enjoy the colour and community spirit.”

LRG will be leading a free guided tour of the new art trail on June 13, at 7.00 pm, meeting at the Town Hall.

The Vikings by Kim Montgomery.