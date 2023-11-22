Northern Ireland drivers queue for cheap fuel as Black Friday deals begin across garages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lines of motorists have been seen at a number of petrol stations in Northern Ireland to take advantage of cheaper Black Friday fuel offers.

Drivers were queued outside the Centra Stewartstown Road forecourt and Centra garage on the Boucher Road in Belfast on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff were seen directing drivers as they filled their tanks up with some cut-price diesel and unleaded fuel.

Motorists were queued outside the Centra Stewartstown Road forecourt on Wednesday morning, where marshals were seen directing drivers as they filled their tanks up with some cut-price petrol and diesel. Credit: PressEye

The deal sees unleaded being sold at 124.9p with diesel at 129.9p, around 20p cheaper than current average prices in Northern Ireland.

Centra are calling the promotion their “Blackout Wednesday” deal and in a post stated: “Time to get filling”.

The only rules are that customers cannot collect fuel in drums and they are limited to 99 litres per purchase.