Garages across Northern Ireland slash fuel price in black Friday deals
Lines of motorists have been seen at a number of petrol stations in Northern Ireland to take advantage of cheaper Black Friday fuel offers.
Drivers were queued outside the Centra Stewartstown Road forecourt and Centra garage on the Boucher Road in Belfast on Wednesday morning.
Staff were seen directing drivers as they filled their tanks up with some cut-price diesel and unleaded fuel.
The deal sees unleaded being sold at 124.9p with diesel at 129.9p, around 20p cheaper than current average prices in Northern Ireland.
Centra are calling the promotion their “Blackout Wednesday” deal and in a post stated: “Time to get filling”.
The only rules are that customers cannot collect fuel in drums and they are limited to 99 litres per purchase.
The offer runs from 10am to 9pm today (Wednesday).