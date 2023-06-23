Belfast chef Gary Quinn is creating the fresh flavours of Mexican snacks like chicken adobo, mojo pork, chorizo and pooled that he serves in a taco, burrito or with a bowl of rice overlooking the Lagan at Belfast’s Donegall Quay.

Guacamole, refried beans and other tasty ‘to-go’ snacks have earned Gary and Taquitos, his distinctive street food van national recognition as one of the UK’s very best.

Gary’s colourful Taquitos food truck at the ‘Big Fish’ in Belfast came second in a new UK food research survey.

The novel study by the Vansdirect vehicle organisation has just ranked the UK’s most popular food vans that every food lover needs to visit. The research analysed the social followings of some of the highest-rated food vans across the UK, with a local spot taking the second spot on the list.

The research also found that more people than ever before are seeking to enjoy the freshly cooked flavours of quality street food vans. Searches for ‘food vans near me’ increased by 22% in the last three months alone, while #foodvan had over 7.5million views on TikTok.

Taquitos in Belfast was the only food truck in Northern Ireland to feature on the list and came second only behind pizza van Suda Italia in London in the popularity chart.

Taquitos claimed second place with a very impressive 14,100 followers.

Vansdirect said: “This food van not only serves up delicious Mexican staples, but its owner has rubbed shoulders with some of the best British chefs after appearing on Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars."

Gary added: “Coming second in the UK is a massive boost for my small street van. I’ve built up quite a loyal following of people here, especially from the many offices nearby, who love the authentic flavours of delicious Mexican snacks. They enjoy the distinctive flavours from my time spent in the US. The favours are rich and unique, ideal for snackers in particular seeking something deliciously different and easy to eat.

“I love the fabulous flavours, freshness, outstanding taste and overall colour of Mexican food,” continues Gary (34). “Authentic Mexican food is bursting with flavours. It can also be a very healthy cuisine.

“I named my business Taquitos – Authentic Mexican Street Food - after the small tacos that I make fresh every day in the truck. I also make my own corn tortillas and have created a unique range of spicy sauces and marinades. I might consider developing the sauces and marinades for retail at some stage.”

Gary’s tacos are a popular snack in Belfast

Gary, who is originally from east Belfast learned how to prepared food in leading-edge restaurants there, before heading to the US and Mexico to learn more about the cuisine and study with some of the best chefs there.

He learned “a vast amount”, for example, from Norman Van Aken, who is known internationally as ‘the founding father of New World Cuisine,’ a celebration of Latin, Caribbean, Asian, African and American flavours, describes Gary as “a kindred spirit”.

Van Aken’s acclaimed eatery in the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Orlando, has featured in the Best Restaurants in America awards. He is also a widely acclaimed author and broadcaster

Gary also picked up more expertise from Cuban/American chef Miguel Massens while working at a private country club in Florida. He subsequently worked with him in a role in the kitchen at a high profile restaurant in Miami.

“I had gone to Florida to learn more about American and Mexican cuisines and to develop my culinary skills,” he explained. “I worked for both chefs for periods of eight months but couldn’t get a visa to stay there permanently. I chose Florida because of my passion for Mexican food in particular. Florida and especially Miami is such as seedbed of fusion foods, the most popular being Mexican, Cuban and French influences as well as American favourites.”