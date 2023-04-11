While the food retailer, now among the biggest in the Republic of Ireland, where it has more than 150 stores and is continuing to expand its footprint there, Aldi has no plans to open here anytime soon.

The retailer, however, continues to grow the range of foods it sources from its existing local suppliers and to add others to its extensive supply. Overall, Aldi spends around £1 billion on buying food from across the island.

A good example of this developing engagement is Gilfresh Produce, leading vegetable growers and producers based in Craigavon, Co. Armagh, which recently extended its successful portfolio of prepared vegetable products through the launch of their brand new ‘Fresh Value’ range which is available now in all Aldi Ireland stores.

Other local producers now profiting from being part of the Aldi Ireland supply chain is Strathroy Dairy in Omagh, a major supplier of milk and cream; Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt, Northern Ireland’s only local producer of the product; and Irish Black Butter in Portrush, a maker of a unique sweet/savoury spread featuring Armagh Bramley apples.

Aldi brokered an agreement for Irish Black Butter to work with one of its ham suppliers in the Republic on a special product for the Christmas season.

Aldi has become one of the leading customers for Clandeboye and has worked with the Bangor producer of a range of bespoke yoghurt flavours for its supermarkets across Ireland. Clandeboye, in fact, now includes all the main supermarkets and convenience stores in Northern Ireland and the Republic among its customers.

Karri Kitchen, based in Portadown has experienced significant business growth from being listed by Aldi for its range of innovative Asian ready meals. Aldi is developing into Karri’s most important customer in the Republic of Ireland.

Golden Popcorn in Antrim also does substantial business with Aldi. Sean McClinton, Golden Popcorn’s managing director is quick to acknowledge the Aldi support, saying: “The Republic of Ireland is our main market and this deal was another step forward for our business.”

Another good example of Aldi’s growing importance to the local food network is Hellbent, the Belfast-based producer of South African-style coiled beef sausages.

Helbent is now selling products to Aldi in Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

Ballylisk of Armagh, the award-winning cheese producer in Portadown has also created a special product for Aldi, Rokerby Cheese, a farmhouse soft brie.

In addition, dozens of smaller companies have been included in the retailer’s ‘Grow with Aldi scheme’ which enables them to gain experience of dealing with a major supermarket.

Gilfresh, a family business that’s become a leading grower and producer of vegetables as launched a new ‘Fresh Value’ range through its strengthening partnership with Aldi, which is headquartered at Naas, the Kildare county town.

The first in the innovative Gilfresh range is the Rainbow Vegetable Stir Fry – a colourful mix of carrot, cabbage, onion, leek, peppers and sweetcorn, which is all prepared and ready to be cooked to make a tasty, healthy stir-fry dinner, in less than six minutes.

The ‘Fresh Value’ range was developed as Gilfresh Produce was keen to respond to the current cost of living crisis which is presenting ongoing challenges for consumers.

Matthew Johnston, account executive with Gilfresh Produce is pictured launching the new Gilfresh Fresh Value Rainbow Vegetable Stir-Fry which is available now from Aldi Ireland stores

As household budgets continue to be squeezed, the Gilfresh ‘Fresh Value’ Range offers consumers fresh produce mealtime solutions that deliver on quality as well as on value, something which is so important in today’s market.

The launch of the new ‘Fresh Value’ range into Aldi Ireland is in addition to the existing Gilfresh Produce Prepared Vegetable Range already stocked by the discounter, which includes lines such as the Gilfresh Produce Cut Soup Vegetables, Shredded Green Cabbage and their Carrot, Cauliflower and Broccoli Mix.

Matthew Johnston, Gilfresh Produce account executive, continues: “We are delighted to launch our new ‘Fresh Value’ range in Aldi Ireland stores. The addition of the ‘Fresh Value’ range to our portfolio of products comes at the ideal time for consumers who are feeling their budgets being squeezed due to the rising cost of living.

“Our new ‘Fresh Value Rainbow Vegetable Stir-Fry’ offers consumers an affordable option to ensure they are still enjoying healthy, quality, fresh local produce,” he adds.