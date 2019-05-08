Get a feel for ‘The Iron Throne’ during Larne visit

Visitors to a Larne shop will be able to get a feel for the Game of Thrones blockbuster at the weekend.

Mrs. Bubbles Emporium, at Riverdale, will be hosting a visit by a replica Iron Throne on Saturday.

Usually, only a select few get to sit on the seat of authority.

In the hugely popular television show, which has filmed scenes locally on a purpose-built set at Magheramorne, Sallagh Braes and Carnlough Harbour, the Iron Throne is the throne upon which the King of the Andals and the First Men sit.

Besides the monarchs themselves, only their Hand may sit on the Iron Throne.

The show’s long-awaited eighth season returned the UK, on Sky Atlantic, on April 15.

And now fans of the hit television series will be able to try out the lookalike for themselves when it will be in-store from 10.00 am until 3.00 pm. This is a free event. All welcome to come and get a photo.