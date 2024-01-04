A Ballycastle tour operator who has also doubled up as one of the cast of Game of Thrones has been nominated for a prestigious travel award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A leading tour operator on the north coast who has also doubled up as one of the cast of Game of Thrones has been nominated for a prestigious travel award.

Flip Robinson, who was Hodor’s body double in the popular drama series, runs the successful Giant Tours Ireland in County Antrim which takes fans on a specialised tour of the various locations along the Causeway Coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The success of Giant Tours since its formation several years ago has secured a coveted spot for Giant Tours in the European Travel Awards which showcases its excellence in travel and hospitality.

This accolade is a reflection of Giant Tours Ireland’s dedication to superior quality and their notable impact in the travel and hospitality sector, according to the organisers.

The awards serve as a prestigious stage for celebrating the elite in lodging, touring, and leisure activities.

Commenting on the Awards scheme, a spokesperson said|: “At the heart of the Travel & Hospitality Awards is a rigorous and detailed selection methodology. This process involves compiling and analyzing data from various trusted external review platforms, providing a comprehensive assessment of each candidate’s service quality.

Flip Robinson, who was Hodor’s body double in the popular Game of Thrones drama series, runs the successful Giant Tours Ireland in County Antrim which takes fans on a specialised tour of the various locations along the Causeway Coast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our expert panel meticulously examines all submissions, evaluates customer reviews, and compares each contender on their unique offerings and specializations. This strict scrutiny ensures that only the most deserving, those who consistently surpass customer expectations and demonstrate unique qualities, are celebrated.”

Giant Tours Ireland’s nomination for the European Travel Awards is a recognition of their outstanding service and commitment, as endorsed by both industry specialists and customers.

Speaking about the nomination Flip, added his delight stating: “I am feeling honoured and have my fingers crossed. Not bad for one man, and a lovely van, to be nominated for such an award!”