Here’s a roundup of some of the best sustainable gifts Belfast has to offer for under the tree this Christmas

Christmas is a time for giving, but as the cost-of-living crisis grips hard over winter, many of us are checking our shopping lists and considering our gifts a little more thoughtfully this year.

Whether that’s ‘gifting green’ with sustainable products, supporting local independent retailers to give back to our communities or buying purpose-driven products that positively impact charities or community groups, this year it’s all about feel-good gifting.

And there’s nowhere better to shop than Belfast. Recently ranked eighth in the world’s most sustainable destinations and confirmed as the most sustainable city in the island of Ireland, Belfast is the perfect place to shop purposefully and ensure your gifts make a positive impact in more ways than one this Christmas.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best sustainable gifts for under the tree this Christmas.

- Support with aBelfast Restaurant Voucher: Printed on recycled paper, the vouchers are available within the Visit Belfast Welcome Centre and can be redeemed at a huge number of top eateries.

- Celebrate sisterhood withThe Sistory Wax Melts by Le Contour, available at Born & Bred, Ann Street. Le Contour is a contemporary candle company launched by Belfast woman Juliette El Fouly. Driven by a desire to celebrate diversity and encourage self-love among women, the wax melts are inspired by the female form and tell the story of sisterhood. A story that begins with the belief that beauty is inclusive of all shapes, sizes and colours. Available in a range of scents, they have a burn time of eight hours. Best of all, they’re vegan and biodegradable.

- Stand in solidarity with those struggling with mental health with Terry Bradley’s ‘Never Give Up’ Merch, Bradley Art, Victoria Square. Celebrated local artist Terry Bradley has launched a new range of merchandise based on his iconic ‘Never Give Up’ characters and paintings to spread awareness and support those struggling with their mental health. Free of charge, his brand new Never Give Up Wristbands can be worn as our own reminder for another chance to start again tomorrow. Browse the full range of Never Give Up merchandise including prints and canvas paintings, hoodies and a new range of luxurious scarves all bearing this inspirational statement.

- Support survivors of human trafficking? Drink to that with Refuge Hot Chocolate, available at The Nutmeg, Lombard Street. Tipped to be ‘possibly the best drinking chocolate in the world’ because doing the right thing even tastes nice, Refuge Hot Chocolate is a warming gift with all the feels this Christmas. This freedom fighting hot chocolate supports survivors of human trafficking in Northern Ireland and uses the best ethically sourced ingredients. Choose from traditional drinking chocolate, brownie kits, chocolate melts or even a special Christmas Eve treat box for all the family.

- Support sustainable sourcing with Katie Larmour Linen, Visit Belfast Welcome Centre. Belfast designer-maker Katie Larmour specialises in creating luxury items from Irish Linen. The natural, undyed oatmeal linen has become a signature hallmark of all her pieces. Made from the flax plant, Irish Linen is an eco-friendly, sustainable alternative to fabrics that use fertilisers and pesticides. It needs little water, and the whole plant is used, making it a waste-free crop. In a world of mass production and throw-away fashions, Katie’s handcrafted cushions are of a unique, one-of-a-kind beauty, examples of which have been acquired by discerning international fashionistas, A-list stars, and even royal families.

- Fight for EqualiTee with The Rainbow Project, Waring Street, Belfast. EqualiTee is a social enterprise where every penny goes directly to supporting the health and wellbeing of LGBTQIA+ people across Northern Ireland through the work of The Rainbow Project. Choose from printed t-shirts, rainbow socks and shoelaces, jewellery and badges and show your support for the colourful diversity of Belfast.

- Give freedom and independence to human trafficking survivors with a limited edition Snowdrop Linen Tea Towel, SEWN at The Foundry, Belfast. SEWN creates luxury linen homeware with hope sewn at the centre; supporting a brighter future for survivors of human trafficking. With every purchase, you are supporting the ongoing journey of recovery, independence and freedom for survivors of human trafficking with 100% of profits going to SEWN’s charity, Flourish. From tea towels to napkins and scented pouches, all products are high quality, reflecting the dedicated skills acquired and the restored dignity of the maker.

- Help the homeless with the Simon Community, online via weareoi.com. OutsideIn is on a mission to rewrite homelessness and one of the ways it helps tackle this issue is with its unique ‘Wear One, Share One’ concept. Partnering with the Simon Community Northern Ireland, for every clothing product purchased, another is donated to someone experiencing homelessness locally. Now, that’s one ‘buy one, get one free’ offer we can really get behind!

- Breathe new life into the City with a Wildflower Meadow in the Beautiful Belfast Hills, online via the Belfast Hills Partnership. The iconic Belfast Hills which surround our wonderful city are both beautiful and historical. Home to an abundance of wildlife and fauna, it’s a popular walking spot for many ramblers keen to shake off the Christmas pounds. For a blooming marvellous gift this Christmas, support the Belfast Hills Partnership with a donation to keep biodiversity alive and safeguard the future of this unique and special place.

- Repair and regift with Repair Café Belfast, across Belfast. How many things do you already have that could be fit for purpose once again with a little makeover? Repair Café Belfast runs pop up community events where skilled volunteers help people fix their broken items. The team has run monthly events across the city and fixed hundreds of electricals, bikes, clothes and more. The whole project operates on a pay-as-you-feel basis - there is no charge for repairs and everyone is welcome, no matter how big or small the job.

- 4Good, CastleCourt is one of Oxfam’s newest stores, focusing on fighting climate change and ending poverty. The store is packed full of pre-loved and vintage clothing for both men and women. By shopping second hand you can positively contribute to the decrease in world textile demand, ultimately reducing waste, while contributing financially to a good cause.

- The Body Shop, Victoria Square is a global beauty brand that has been a force for good since it was founded in 1976. Over half of The Body Shop’s products are vegan and the brand has been campaigning against animal testing in cosmetics for decades. They also source ethical, high-quality ingredients for their products ensuring farmers benefit from their fair trade scheme, and the company is B Corps Certified, meaning it is among businesses that live the highest social and environmental standards for people and the planet.

- FatFace in Victoria Square has a clear ethos: to make the most sustainable choices for their products, the planet and the community. All of the cotton used in FatFace products is sustainably sourced organic cotton, the brand is committed to animal welfare and the company has taken measures to reduce to their carbon footprint by 8% in the last two years.

- H&M, Royal Avenue and Victoria Square scores among the top brands in the Good Shopping Guide for ethical and sustainable fashion. The company has a multifaceted approach to make their products as sustainable, ethical and kind to the environment as possible, with over 50% of their materials coming from recycled or sustainably sourced materials. The brand actively promotes recycling clothes and has a garment collection programme that’s one of the largest of its kind in the world.

- Born & Bred, Ann Street has a simple ethos to not only help artists thrive, but to support local, trade fairly and look after the planet by working with artists, manufacturers and suppliers to reduce the materials used in the production, packing and shipping process. Their store on Ann Street sells prints, mugs, cards, clothing, accessories and homeware made local makers, some of whom you can see working in-store.

Time for a social (Enterprise) one?

Shopping is thirsty work so do some good and check out the top quality hospitality at a number of social enterprises in the city. Try The Bobbin Coffee Shop at Belfast City Hall for a freshly-baked treat and coffee on the go. Managed by Loaf Catering and Cafes, the coffee shop provides training and work experience places for people with a learning disability, autism or Asperger’s. If you have time, nip into Crawfordsburn Village and pop into Loaf Pottery for a potter around this store brimming with colourful ceramics all lovingly made by the charity. For lunch with a twist, check out The Dock Café, a ‘donations box’ café serving cakes, bakes, scones and soup. Or why not opt for a wholesome breakfast at The National. This popular Cathedral Quarter Bar runs a special breakfast menu where 30p from every breakfast sold goes directly to FareShare, a charity that distributes hot meals to children and the homeless across the city.

Shop til you drop...off

From December 19 until Christmas Eve, Belfast’s Black Santa will be collecting donations from the steps of the iconic St Ann’s Cathedral. For 2022, Black Santa’s Sit-Out is helping charities who support people who arrive as refugees and assist them to settle in to life in Northern Ireland.

Elsewhere in the city, The Reporter Bar has an ongoing collection for the North Belfast Foodbank, while at CastleCourt shoppers can donate presents at a drop off point for Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas initiative. Running until December 19, this is the third year the centre has opened one of its units to the campaign, which seeks to ensure no child goes without at Christmas.

Undefined: readMore

1. Snowdrop Tea Towel.JPG Snowdrop tea towel Photo: ugc Photo Sales

2. Equalitee Queer T-Shirt.jpg Equalitee t-shirt Photo: ugc Photo Sales

3. OutsideIn Beanie Hat.JPG OutsideIn beanie hat Photo: ugc Photo Sales

4. The Dock Cafe.jpeg The Dock Cafe Photo: ugc Photo Sales