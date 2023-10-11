Girlguiding Ulster and ICE to inspire 8,000 girls in Northern Ireland to become civil engineers...including earning a new badge
A new partnership is set to inspire over 8,000 girls in Northern Ireland to pursue a career in civil engineering.
Launched today to mark International Day of the Girl, the pilot programme between the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) and Girlguiding Ulster encourages girls to explore the world of civil engineering and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
The programme sets out a range of activities for Guides and Rangers to undertake, led by Girlguiding unit leaders or a civil engineer and will allow them to work towards earning a new civil engineering badge. The activities include bridge-building as well as challenges to encourage exploration of local areas and identification of different pieces of infrastructure.
Girlguiding Ulster is one the largest youth organisations in Northern Ireland dedicated completely to girls, with around 8,000 members, and the ICE is well-positioned to provide mentorship and guidance to any of the members interested in civil engineering.
By connecting Girlguiding members with female professionals in the field, ICE hopes to demystify engineering, introduce real-life role models and offer valuable insights into the various career paths available within the sector.
Jenny Green, ICE regional director, said: “The ICE aims to increase the diversity of civil engineers to ensure that our very best problem-solvers join the profession, whatever their background. Through the enjoyable activities of this new Girlguiding badge we want to inspire girls to look at the industry as empowering and rewarding, opening the door for them to consider a future career in civil engineering”.
Debbie McDowell, commissioner for Girlguiding Ulster, added: “Girlguiding strives for a world where girls know they can be or do whatever they want to – and where they can see girls and women leading the way. The new civil engineering badge epitomises this vision and we look forward to working with the ICE to achieve this goal.”
The ICE and Girlguiding programme is being piloted in Northern Ireland, Wales Cymru and London & South East England.