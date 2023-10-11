The partnership programme is being piloted in NI and sets out a range of activities for Guides and Rangers to undertake to allow them to work towards achieving a new civil engineering badge

A new partnership will inspire 8,000 girls in Northern Ireland to pursue a career in civil engineering. The pilot programme between the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) and Girlguiding Ulster encourages girls to explore the world of civil engineering and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The programme sets out a range of activities for Guides and Rangers to undertake and will allow them to work towards earning a new civil engineering badge. Pictured is Chief commissioner Girlguiding Ulster Debbie McDowell, ICE NI Chair Brenda O'Loan, chief executive officer Girlguiding Ulster Claire Flowers and Girlguiding Ulster Guides celebrating the launch of the new civil engineering badge

The programme sets out a range of activities for Guides and Rangers to undertake, led by Girlguiding unit leaders or a civil engineer and will allow them to work towards earning a new civil engineering badge. The activities include bridge-building as well as challenges to encourage exploration of local areas and identification of different pieces of infrastructure.

Girlguiding Ulster is one the largest youth organisations in Northern Ireland dedicated completely to girls, with around 8,000 members, and the ICE is well-positioned to provide mentorship and guidance to any of the members interested in civil engineering.

By connecting Girlguiding members with female professionals in the field, ICE hopes to demystify engineering, introduce real-life role models and offer valuable insights into the various career paths available within the sector.

Jenny Green, ICE regional director, said: “The ICE aims to increase the diversity of civil engineers to ensure that our very best problem-solvers join the profession, whatever their background. Through the enjoyable activities of this new Girlguiding badge we want to inspire girls to look at the industry as empowering and rewarding, opening the door for them to consider a future career in civil engineering”.

Debbie McDowell, commissioner for Girlguiding Ulster, added: “Girlguiding strives for a world where girls know they can be or do whatever they want to – and where they can see girls and women leading the way. The new civil engineering badge epitomises this vision and we look forward to working with the ICE to achieve this goal.”