Planning permission has been granted for a new bar at 19-21 Ballyclare Road, Glengormley.

The application, by Harry Diamond, which was approved at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee, at Mossley Mill, last week, will be a change of use from ground floor offices.

A report presented to the committee noted that two letters of objection were received by council planners. Objections referred to potential noise from a public house, lack of car parking, concerns over anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

The report said the proposed development is for the change of use from a ground floor office to a public house, to include a single storey side extension, a covered garden/outdoor seating area to the front and internal alterations.

Planning permission has been granted for a new bar (stock image). National World

“The proposed floor plan shows a cocktail bar upon entering the public house from the front, with a second entrance on the new side extension, leading to a sports bar, with a number of pool tables, in the rear of the building. Internal alterations will provide a cold room and store, toilets and a staff room,” it stated.

“The external appearance of the existing building will remain largely unchanged with external works including the erection of a new porch and a side extension, the installation of a pergola and new outdoor seating areas.

“As the size, scale and design of the proposal are found to be acceptable, it is considered that the proposal would not result in an unacceptable impact on the character and appearance of the area,” the report noted.

Proposed opening times are Wednesday and Thursday from 6pm until midnight; Friday and Saturday, from 4pm until midnight and Sunday, from noon until 10pm. It has also been stated the outdoor areas will close at 10pm each night.

General view of Ballyclare Road, Glengormley. Pic: Google Maps

The committee was advised the council’s environmental health department has reviewed the proposal and considers the planned development can “operate without significant adverse impact”.

The report stated that Department for Infrastructure Roads has also highlighted a “shortage in parking” but raised no further objections if the council is satisfied with the parking and servicing arrangements.