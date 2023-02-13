One of Northern Ireland’s leading outdoor media companies, Global has partnered Translink to launch the trial which could spell the beginning of a new era for bus advertising.

The displays are a digital version of the popular bus Superside format, on the pedestrian-facing side of a double deck bus, the new digital LED screens are not only the first-of-their-kind on the island of Ireland, but also the first full-size digital Superside panels in the UK.

The trial includes two digital screens operating on Translink’s new zero-emission battery electric vehicles in Belfast after a 12-month project that has involved Global and Translink, together with local bus manufacturer, Wrightbus and technology partner, SVi Digital Systems.

Following a successful trial period, the additional Superside displays will result in network of digital Superside screens across the Belfast Metro fleet.

The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) approved screens will deliver high quality and high-definition broadcasting capabilities. In-built brightness controls ensure the brightness levels adjust according to the environmental conditions, with after dark levels set to meet safety requirements ensuring that displays are optimised and clearly legible but without glare during the hours of darkness.

A successful trial offers advertisers a host of new benefits that includes copy rotation, dynamic campaign abilities, location-targeting, increased flexibility through creative changes and shorter advertising lead times.

Martin Heatley, general manager of Global in Northern Ireland, said: “We are incredibly proud to be leading the way in transit digitisation along with our partner, Translink. The addition of digital bus Supersides enhances and compliments the already impressive benefits of traditional bus advertising with a bright, smart, and green solution”.

Commenting on the new green bus advertising solution, Norman Maynes, head of marketing and business development at Translink, added: “As we start to realise our ambitious plans to transform public transport and decarbonise our fleet to become net-zero by 2040, the trial of a digital bus advertising solution represents a natural step in delivering a sustainable, green and innovative bus advertising solution that also aligns with our Climate Positive Strategy.”

