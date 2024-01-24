Brian Ash and Jim Nash, founder of Wild Atlantic Distillery and winners of a prestigious World Gin Award

Wild Atlantic emerged victorious from more than 900 entries from 47 countries in 12 categories. Alongside the big-hitting countries such as England, Australia, and the US, this year’s competition saw entries from several emerging countries from Europe (including Denmark, Hungary, Macedonia, Romania, and Slovakia) and South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Chile), and Asia (Lebanon, Vietnam, and Indonesia).

Tyrone business partners Brian Ash and Jim Nash, the owners of Wild Atlantic Distillery, were delighted when the judges selected their flavoured gin as Ireland’s best for its outstanding quality and taste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is a tremendous start to the year for the business,” says Brian Ash. “The year ahead is going to be immensely important for us as we prepare for the launch of our whiskey, the first in the Derry region in more than a century. It’s going to be an exciting time for us and for all our whiskey club members,” he adds.

Brian Ash and Jim Nash, outside the Wild Atlantic Distillery near Castlederg

The global awards select and reward the very best in all internationally recognised styles of gin.

Brian (50) and Jim (54) have also produced a unique lemon-infused Irish vodka at the distillery, which began production in 2020, outside the small townland of Aghyaran, near Castlederg.

The vodka features lemons sourced from Italy’s Amalfi coast and is also sugar-free. In addition to its gin and vodka, Wild Atlantic is gearing up for the development of single malt whiskeys in Tyrone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The purpose-built distillery, constructed on land owned by Brian, also features an impressive visitor centre, a traditional New York-style bar, a gin school, a programme of tours and cocktail master classes. Both are widely experienced businessmen with vast experienced in markets outside Northern Ireland.

​