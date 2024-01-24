Global experts reckon Tyrone's Wild Atlantic Distillery produces Ireland’s best flavoured gin
Wild Atlantic emerged victorious from more than 900 entries from 47 countries in 12 categories. Alongside the big-hitting countries such as England, Australia, and the US, this year’s competition saw entries from several emerging countries from Europe (including Denmark, Hungary, Macedonia, Romania, and Slovakia) and South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Chile), and Asia (Lebanon, Vietnam, and Indonesia).
Tyrone business partners Brian Ash and Jim Nash, the owners of Wild Atlantic Distillery, were delighted when the judges selected their flavoured gin as Ireland’s best for its outstanding quality and taste.
“This is a tremendous start to the year for the business,” says Brian Ash. “The year ahead is going to be immensely important for us as we prepare for the launch of our whiskey, the first in the Derry region in more than a century. It’s going to be an exciting time for us and for all our whiskey club members,” he adds.
The global awards select and reward the very best in all internationally recognised styles of gin.
Brian (50) and Jim (54) have also produced a unique lemon-infused Irish vodka at the distillery, which began production in 2020, outside the small townland of Aghyaran, near Castlederg.
The vodka features lemons sourced from Italy’s Amalfi coast and is also sugar-free. In addition to its gin and vodka, Wild Atlantic is gearing up for the development of single malt whiskeys in Tyrone.
The purpose-built distillery, constructed on land owned by Brian, also features an impressive visitor centre, a traditional New York-style bar, a gin school, a programme of tours and cocktail master classes. Both are widely experienced businessmen with vast experienced in markets outside Northern Ireland.
.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.