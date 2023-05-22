The Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy (CASE) has launched the inaugural Northern Ireland Energy Summit – a one-day conference that will see global experts, government and energy industry leaders gather in Belfast this June.

Keynote speakers at the Summit, which is supported by corporate law firm A&L Goodbody, NIE Networks, SONI and Transmission Investment will include a senior US government official, Jayne Brady, head of the NI Civil Service, Kersti Berge, director of Energy Climate Change, Scottish Executive, Dr Xavier Garcia Casals, senior expert on Energy Transition, International Renewable Energy Agency, Professor Mark Ferguson, chairman of the European Innovation Council (EIC) Board and former chief scientific adviser to the Government of Ireland and Professor David Rooney, professor of chemical engineering, Queen’s University Belfast.

Taking place in the ICC Belfast on Wednesday, June 21, the Northern Ireland Energy Summit will be chaired by BBC Economics and Business Editor John Campbell.

Pictured are Keith Morrison, project director, Transmission Investment, Alan Campbell, managing director, SONI, Mike Brennan, permanent secretary, Department for the Economy, Ronan McKeown, customer and market services director, NIE Networks, Trevor Haslett, chairman, CASE, Martin Doherty, centre manager, CASE, Micaela Diver, partner, A&L Goodbody and Mark Stockdale, partner, A&L Goodbody

The event will focus on building an informed consensus on how best to take Northern Ireland forward in meeting its renewable energy targets and net-zero ambitions, whilst driving 10X economic growth across innovation, sustainability and inclusion.

Trevor Haslett, chair of CASE, said: “The aim of this important event is to showcase the potential which Northern Ireland has to lead the world in energy transformation, creating economic growth opportunities in net zero technologies, helping to make society healthier

and more prosperous.”

Mike Brennan, permanent secretary of the Department for the Economy, explained: “The Northern Ireland Energy Summit is an important and exciting milestone in the delivery of the Path to Net Zero Energy Strategy’s commitment to growing our green economy. This Summit brings together key players – international and domestic – investors, industry, academia and government who are collaborating to deliver the substantial economic benefits involved in repositioning how we develop, generate and consume energy.

“The delivery of a net zero energy system for Northern Ireland is driving growth in our 10X economy focusing on innovation, sustainability and inclusion.”

The Northern Ireland Energy Summit will also provide delegates the opportunity to input and shape the ‘Pathway to a Renewable Future’ policy paper, which is being drafted by CASE.

