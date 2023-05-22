News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

Global experts to gather in Belfast for NI Energy Summit

The event will focus on building an informed consensus on how best to take Northern Ireland forward in meeting its renewable energy targets

By Claire Cartmill
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:42 BST

The Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy (CASE) has launched the inaugural Northern Ireland Energy Summit – a one-day conference that will see global experts, government and energy industry leaders gather in Belfast this June.

Keynote speakers at the Summit, which is supported by corporate law firm A&L Goodbody, NIE Networks, SONI and Transmission Investment will include a senior US government official, Jayne Brady, head of the NI Civil Service, Kersti Berge, director of Energy Climate Change, Scottish Executive, Dr Xavier Garcia Casals, senior expert on Energy Transition, International Renewable Energy Agency, Professor Mark Ferguson, chairman of the European Innovation Council (EIC) Board and former chief scientific adviser to the Government of Ireland and Professor David Rooney, professor of chemical engineering, Queen’s University Belfast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taking place in the ICC Belfast on Wednesday, June 21, the Northern Ireland Energy Summit will be chaired by BBC Economics and Business Editor John Campbell.

The Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy (CASE) has today launched the inaugural Northern Ireland Energy Summit – a one-day conference that will see global experts, government and energy industry leaders gather in Belfast this June. Pictured are Keith Morrison, project director, Transmission Investment, Alan Campbell, managing director, SONI, Mike Brennan, permanent secretary, Department for the Economy, Ronan McKeown, customer and market services director, NIE Networks, Trevor Haslett, chairman, CASE, Martin Doherty, centre manager, CASE, Micaela Diver, partner, A&L Goodbody and Mark Stockdale, partner, A&L GoodbodyThe Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy (CASE) has today launched the inaugural Northern Ireland Energy Summit – a one-day conference that will see global experts, government and energy industry leaders gather in Belfast this June. Pictured are Keith Morrison, project director, Transmission Investment, Alan Campbell, managing director, SONI, Mike Brennan, permanent secretary, Department for the Economy, Ronan McKeown, customer and market services director, NIE Networks, Trevor Haslett, chairman, CASE, Martin Doherty, centre manager, CASE, Micaela Diver, partner, A&L Goodbody and Mark Stockdale, partner, A&L Goodbody
The Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy (CASE) has today launched the inaugural Northern Ireland Energy Summit – a one-day conference that will see global experts, government and energy industry leaders gather in Belfast this June. Pictured are Keith Morrison, project director, Transmission Investment, Alan Campbell, managing director, SONI, Mike Brennan, permanent secretary, Department for the Economy, Ronan McKeown, customer and market services director, NIE Networks, Trevor Haslett, chairman, CASE, Martin Doherty, centre manager, CASE, Micaela Diver, partner, A&L Goodbody and Mark Stockdale, partner, A&L Goodbody
Most Popular

The event will focus on building an informed consensus on how best to take Northern Ireland forward in meeting its renewable energy targets and net-zero ambitions, whilst driving 10X economic growth across innovation, sustainability and inclusion.

Trevor Haslett, chair of CASE, said: “The aim of this important event is to showcase the potential which Northern Ireland has to lead the world in energy transformation, creating economic growth opportunities in net zero technologies, helping to make society healthier

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

and more prosperous.”

Mike Brennan, permanent secretary of the Department for the Economy, explained: “The Northern Ireland Energy Summit is an important and exciting milestone in the delivery of the Path to Net Zero Energy Strategy’s commitment to growing our green economy. This Summit brings together key players – international and domestic – investors, industry, academia and government who are collaborating to deliver the substantial economic benefits involved in repositioning how we develop, generate and consume energy.

“The delivery of a net zero energy system for Northern Ireland is driving growth in our 10X economy focusing on innovation, sustainability and inclusion.”

The Northern Ireland Energy Summit will also provide delegates the opportunity to input and shape the ‘Pathway to a Renewable Future’ policy paper, which is being drafted by CASE.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Delegate passes for the Northern Ireland Energy Summit are now on sale.

Read More
76% of people in Northern Ireland are concerned that the wealthy don’t contribut...
Related topics:Northern Ireland