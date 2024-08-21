Global fast food chain contributes £322million to the Northern Ireland economy and supports nearly 7,000 jobs
and live on Freeview channel 276
In 2023, McDonald’s contributed £322 million to the local economy and supported 6,625 jobs in Northern Ireland, according to new research.
To celebrate its 50th birthday in the UK, McDonald’s has commissioned an independent economic report to understand the value McDonald’s has added to the UK economy, local communities, employees, customers and suppliers since it first started operating in the UK.
The research also found that McDonald’s spent £183.9 million with Northern Ireland supply chain businesses, and £10.3 million in the expansion and business improvements of its restaurant portfolio in Northern Ireland.
The new report, which was developed by UK planning and development consultancy Lichfields, builds on economic data published by McDonald’s five years ago.
McDonald’s celebrated its 30th anniversary in Northern Ireland in 2021. Since opening its first restaurant in Belfast in 1991, its restaurant portfolio has grown to 34 restaurants, which are operated by eight local franchisees.
Local franchisee Paddy Cusack, who owns the McDonald’s restaurants in Antrim, Ballymena and Larne, said: “Over the past 30 plus years in Northern Ireland, McDonald’s has demonstrated its commitment to serving excellent, high-quality food made from locally sourced produce through longstanding relationships with supply chain partners such as Kerry Group, Moy Park and Dawn Meats.
“We are committed to our suppliers, evidenced by our economic contribution to local supply chain businesses, who play a key role in producing some of our most iconic menu items, as well as building brand trust in the quality of McDonald’s food provenance.
“From local farmers and producers, the food we serve is produced to an exceptionally high standard by suppliers that are based on our doorstep here in Northern Ireland.”
Mr Cusack also said that in the time McDonald’s has operated in Northern Ireland, its loyal customer base has remained constant.
“As a brand, we have continually invested in upgrading and improving the restaurants which we operate by introducing new technology and innovations to help enhance the customer journey and crew experience,” he explained.
“The business has also collectively built strong relationships in the community, which is evidenced by the employment of staff who are from local communities across Northern Ireland, as well as through the partnerships we have built with local community organisations and sports clubs.”
Hailing the impact of McDonald’s crew members and its wider staff network, Mr Cusack said that the business was passionate about developing its people.
He added: “We are proud of the contribution we make to jobs in Northern Ireland, both directly and indirectly, and are committed to providing our crew members with a platform to launch their careers and thrive in them.
“Our crew benefit from hands-on training, skills development and positive career advancement opportunities and are guided on personal professional development pathways that allow them to meet their true potential.”
The report finds that overall, the business and its supply chain is estimated to be worth more than £7.25 billion annually to the UK economy (including wider, induced effects) – and that over the past 50 years, the total economic contribution is £94.45 billion, with £51.56 billion spent with UK supply chain businesses. McDonald’s growth over the last 50 years has seen the level of employment supported by McDonald’s and franchisees increase from one restaurant in 1974 to 94,600 direct employees in 2013 to 171,415 in 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.