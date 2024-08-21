Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McDonald’s also spent £183.9 million with Northern Ireland supply chain businesses, and £10.3 million in the expansion and business improvements of its local restaurant portfolio

In 2023, McDonald’s contributed £322 million to the local economy and supported 6,625 jobs in Northern Ireland, according to new research.

To celebrate its 50th birthday in the UK, McDonald’s has commissioned an independent economic report to understand the value McDonald’s has added to the UK economy, local communities, employees, customers and suppliers since it first started operating in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research also found that McDonald’s spent £183.9 million with Northern Ireland supply chain businesses, and £10.3 million in the expansion and business improvements of its restaurant portfolio in Northern Ireland.

McDonald’s contributed £322 million to the local economy and supported 6,625 jobs in Northern Ireland, according to new research. Pictured is Andrew Duncan, area operations supervisor and Paddy Cusack, franchisee, McDonald’s. Back row McDonald’s Antrim crew members Thomson Shaji, Emma Ferguson, Dylan Hickman and Victoria Richmond

The new report, which was developed by UK planning and development consultancy Lichfields, builds on economic data published by McDonald’s five years ago.

McDonald’s celebrated its 30th anniversary in Northern Ireland in 2021. Since opening its first restaurant in Belfast in 1991, its restaurant portfolio has grown to 34 restaurants, which are operated by eight local franchisees.

Local franchisee Paddy Cusack, who owns the McDonald’s restaurants in Antrim, Ballymena and Larne, said: “Over the past 30 plus years in Northern Ireland, McDonald’s has demonstrated its commitment to serving excellent, high-quality food made from locally sourced produce through longstanding relationships with supply chain partners such as Kerry Group, Moy Park and Dawn Meats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to our suppliers, evidenced by our economic contribution to local supply chain businesses, who play a key role in producing some of our most iconic menu items, as well as building brand trust in the quality of McDonald’s food provenance.

“From local farmers and producers, the food we serve is produced to an exceptionally high standard by suppliers that are based on our doorstep here in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Cusack also said that in the time McDonald’s has operated in Northern Ireland, its loyal customer base has remained constant.

“As a brand, we have continually invested in upgrading and improving the restaurants which we operate by introducing new technology and innovations to help enhance the customer journey and crew experience,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The business has also collectively built strong relationships in the community, which is evidenced by the employment of staff who are from local communities across Northern Ireland, as well as through the partnerships we have built with local community organisations and sports clubs.”

Hailing the impact of McDonald’s crew members and its wider staff network, Mr Cusack said that the business was passionate about developing its people.

He added: “We are proud of the contribution we make to jobs in Northern Ireland, both directly and indirectly, and are committed to providing our crew members with a platform to launch their careers and thrive in them.

“Our crew benefit from hands-on training, skills development and positive career advancement opportunities and are guided on personal professional development pathways that allow them to meet their true potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad