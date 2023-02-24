Alterity Investments has announced that footwear giant Deichmann is to open its first store on the island of Ireland in the new Belfast retail and leisure development, The Keep.

Deichmann, which is Europe’s largest footwear retailer, will be opening an 8,500 sq ft two-storey store at the Castle Lane site, which will feature an extensive range of footwear at an affordable price including brands such as, Skechers, Adidas, Nike and more.

Since opening its doors more than 100 years ago in Essen in Germany in 1913, Deichmann has remained a family-owned business. The footwear retailer is currently active in 31 countries, employing approximately 42,000 people at 4,300 local shops.

Alterity Investments has announced that footwear giant Deichmann is to set open its first store in Ireland in the new retail and leisure development The Keep, which is located on Castle Lane in Belfast

The new store is expected to create 15-20 new roles in Belfast when it opens in the third quarter of this year.

Simon Wilson, managing director – product, marketing and communications at Deichmann UK, said: “We’re excited to open our first store in Northern Ireland. Belfast is a key destination for the brand and we look forward to seeing how the customer responds. The store will be opening later this year and we’ll be launching some great special offers during the opening for customers to enjoy.”

Based in Belfast, Alterity has exciting plans to refurbish and reconfigure the 70,000 sq ft former British Home Stores building as part of a multimillion-pound investment that will provide a significant boost to the city centre.

‘The Keep’ has been designed by Like Architects and the redevelopment is being led by local contractor Ganson. Work is currently underway, with the construction phase expected to be completed in the second half of the year.

Richard Faloon, commercial director of Alterity Investments, explained: “It is fantastic to be able to announce Deichmann as a core tenant at The Keep, as it is one of the best known and most popular high street fashion brands in the world. We want The Keep to become a hub for retail and leisure in the city centre and we believe our investment will also help revitalise the surrounding area and benefit our existing holdings in the Castle Lane and Cornmarket area. Work on the project is progressing on schedule.”

Frazer Kidd is commercial agent for the property, which comprises three upper floors and a ground floor that opens onto Castle Lane, Castle Arcade and Cornmarket.

Brian Kidd from Frazer Kidd, continued: “We are delighted to have secured Deichmann’s first store in Ireland as a key tenant in The Keep. The property is being redeveloped to meet the needs of modern retailers and represents a fantastic opportunity for brands who want unique premises in a prime location. Footfall has remained strong in Belfast city centre and The Keep will provide a further boost by forming a gateway between the city centre core and Cathedral Quarter.”

Alterity’s plans include a significant reconfiguration of the building’s ground floor space into a number of retail units and a partial change of use on upper floors to allow for leisure uses. The existing façade on Castle Lane, Castle Arcade and Cornmarket are being revamped to make the building more attractive.