Global law firm, Clyde & Co, is expanding its Belfast base after relocating to new, larger offices in Ormeau Avenue's Centrepoint.

The expansion further strengthens the firm’s foothold in Northern Ireland and provides an up-to-date working environment for its growing team of more than 60 lawyers and support staff.

The new office suite of almost 650 sq. metres, which is 50% larger than the firm’s previous Belfast base, reflects a period of continued growth and will allow for greater collaboration and integration across the teams to deliver commercially minded legal advice supported by innovative technologies.

Partner Cormac Fitzpatrick, who specialises in insurance referred litigation, said: “We are delighted to be moving into Centrepoint, a large, purpose-fitted office; it is a key part of our strategy to build our market leading insurance practice. Our award-winning team has extensive experience in casualty insurance including catastrophic injury and large loss, motor, disease, fraudulent claims, health and safety and environmental regulatory and professional negligence. The move is a significant step in our aim to maintain and build our reputation and will help us meet our ambition to grow our legal offering, building our vision for the future and fully support our clients.

“Our new bright and modern working environment will also help us retain and attract talent, where our aim is to be reflective of the communities and cultures in which we work. I was enormously proud when globally, Clyde & Co, recently committed to parental leave for all employees and partners with 12 months’ service. The offering seeks to provide employees with greater, more inclusive support when they become parents, as they transition back to work and balance work and family care. The parental leave offering is gender neutral and applies to primary and secondary parents and carers, including adopters.

“We want to help our people build their careers with us by balancing a home and high-performance work environment.”

