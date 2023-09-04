Globally recognised lifestyle retailer Miniso is set to open a new store in Ballymena’s Tower Centre in September, which will be the second store the brand has opened in Northern Ireland

Globally recognised lifestyle retailer Miniso is set to open a new store in Ballymena’s Tower Centre in September, which will be the second store the brand has opened in Northern Ireland.

Joining over 40 retailers including Dunnes Stores, Tommy Hilfiger, Sports Direct, Rituals, DV8 and Boots in Ballymena’s longest-established shopping centre, Miniso has agreed a lease on a 2,700 sq ft unit at the front of the scheme, opposite Dunnes Stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new opening is the brand’s first store outside of Belfast and follows the successful opening of its flagship store in CastleCourt earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be the brand’s fifth largest store in the UK and the 21st store overall and will open at Ballymena’s Tower Centre on Friday, September 8 at 12 pm.

To mark the launch of the store, several activities are planned to take place, including a meet and greet with Miniso’s mascot PenPen, a high-energy drumming performance and gifts (worth over £25) with any purchase for the first 200 customers.

Offering a range of products, from toys to tech, to homewares and accessories, the store will also offer customers a chance to get their hands on the best-selling Miniso blind boxes and plush toys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miniso has stores in over 100 countries, including a number of famous retail destinations such as Times Square in New York.

Jonathan Martin, Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “Miniso has a unique product offering from toys to homeware to health and beauty and has exclusive partnerships with big brands such as Hello Kitty & Friends, Disney, Pixar, Peanuts, and Minions. Promoting an engaging shopping experience, the retailer has something that will appeal to everyone and will be a welcomed addition to the Tower Centre.”

Saad Usman, chief operating officer at Miniso UK, explained: “We're thrilled to expand our presence in Northern Ireland with the opening of our second store at Ballymena's Tower Centre. Joining a dynamic array of retailers, this store exemplifies our commitment to delivering high-quality, unique products at great value, whilst engaging shopping experiences for all generations.

“At Miniso UK, we're committed to getting the retail industry back on its feet, demonstrated not only by the investment into our new store but also by the creation of up to 15 new jobs in the local market. As we expand, our goal is to continue to spread joy and inspire UK consumers to treat themselves with everyday affordable luxuries and a novel shopping experience.”