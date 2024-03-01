Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland's Terex has unveiled its new headquarters for Powerscreen to local stakeholders including First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA.

A global leader in materials processing equipment and aerial work platforms, the milestone marks a culmination of over £100 million in investment across Northern Ireland since Terex entered the province in 1999, underscoring the company's commitment to the region's economy and its workforce of over 2,000 team members employed locally.

Located in Dungannon, the new headquarters for Powerscreen, a manufacturer of mobile crushing and screening equipment, fosters collaboration, innovation, and sustainability. It features a new office space with an open plan layout and informal collaboration areas as well as a modern employee wellness centre.

Speaking following a tour of the new facility, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Your new headquarters are really impressive. It’s a physical demonstration of your success, and a welcome statement of your future ambition.

“Your growth on this site since the original Powerscreen days is a testament to entrepreneurial spirit and resilience. You have been instrumental in growing an engineering cluster here.

“You have set the standard in terms of quality and product development and you have been pioneers in research, development and innovation.”

Sean Loughran, Powerscreen Business Line director and general manager of Terex Dungannon with First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA along with local dignitaries at the official ribbon cutting ceremony of Powerscreen’s new headquarters

The unveiling also represents the latest in a series of strategic investments by Terex to modernise its operations, such as the integration of robotic welding and automation systems to enhance efficiency and precision in manufacturing processes. Terex has also prioritised the implementation of advanced technologies and fittings to enhance thermal efficiency and reduce energy consumption, as part of a global sustainability initiative to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.

Also announced at the opening ceremony, which included representatives from educational, political, business and industry institutions in the area, was the launch of a new electrical apprenticeship programme. The programme offers individuals an opportunity to gain hands-on experience within the industry while studying for an in-demand qualification to opens doors to various career paths, including electrical/electronic design engineer, electrical service technician, control panel builder, and PLC automation specialist.

Sean Loughran, general manager of Terex Dungannon, added: "Terex first entered Northern Ireland in 1999 when they purchased Powerscreen and now—25 years on—we are thrilled to unveil our new headquarters, which not only symbolises our growth and success but also our ongoing commitment to our local community.