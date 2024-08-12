Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Tim McCarthy describes himself as “Chief Alchemist’, the culinary wizard behind some of Europe’s spiciest sauces and ketchup.

The Belfast-based sauce creator certainly fits the definition as an expert in “the process of taking something ordinary and turning it into something extraordinary, sometimes in a way that cannot be explained”.

Founder of Blackfire Foods in 2014, Tim, a graphic artist by profession, successfully turned a passion for hot and spicy sauces into a thriving small business that’s now in line for the coveted Supreme Champion in the annual Great Taste Awards organised annually by the influential UK Guild of Fine Foods in London.

He’s also heard last week about a shortlisting in Blas na hEireann, the Irish National Food Awards, the finals of which are held in Dingle, Co Kerry in October.

Tim’s unique Ghost Chilli and Black Lime Ketchup gained three gold stars in the now global UK Great Taste Awards which positions Blackfire to win the overall Supreme Champion or a Northern Ireland Golden Fork as the best regional food.

If Tim’s successful, Blackfire will join a select group of three local companies to win the overall award following Moira enterprises Hannan Meats, which has won the top award twice with pork and beef, and McCartney’s Butchers and Deli, a winner with roast beef. He’s up against Peter Hannan’s delicious new take on porchetta; and Applejames in Armagh, a newcomer to the awards with an iced cider for the final stages in the awards.

“It’s exciting to have reached the final stages of a competition that respected throughout the world of food and drink,” says Tim. “It’s a marvellous boost for my small enterprise in its first decade of business. I’ve experienced highs and lows over the years as we worked to establish the company and grow sales.

“The Great Taste Awards are recognised globally as a mark of excellence and Blas na hEireann as the best on the island of Ireland.

“I am looking forward to the final judging session next month in London at which the Supreme Champion and Northern Ireland Regional Fork will both be presented. The exposure associated with reaching the final stage will be immensely beneficial as we push to accelerate the growth in sales.

“There are certain delis which will only stock produce from producers with Great Taste Awards, it’s the gold standard of food production here, in Britain and further afield.”

Blackfire secured the three stars in the awards which attracted almost 14,000 food and drink from 3,500 companies from 115 countries from across the globe. Northern Ireland entrants collected a total of 164 awards. Blackfire and six others achieved the highest three-stars.

Tim has created a range of spicy sauces, several of which have gained national recognition before the Great Taste success in July. As a result, Blackfire has a reputation for quality and outstanding flavours, which have led to orders from hot sauce lovers in France, Germany and Poland.

Blackfire’s fiery sauces and ketchup are infused with chilli oils and dry spice mixes. They are also proving popular in his native Belfast. They are gluten-free and suitable for vegans.

Each product is crafted by Tim to his own recipes that he’s developed over the past two decades and especially in the years following the establishment of the business. They reflect his love of hot and spicy foods.

“Northern Ireland would have been seen as a culinary conservative country up until recently. The advent of the internet, cheaper global travel and the influx of other cultures into Northern Ireland have all helped us to expand our taste buds and have higher expectations when it comes to food on our plates.

“Fantastic chefs, creative restaurants, delis and International awards for our food sectors have also been the catalyst for rapid change in areas such as the consumption of peppers.

“People across the world have been eating chilli peppers for at least 6,000 years…and for very good reason. Not only do they make bland food more interesting but they are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants and also help to de-toxify and burn body fat,” adds Tim.

The company is keen to build on the growing interest in the spicy sauces and to expand business already established in key nations such as France, Germany and Poland.

To help realise this ambition and accelerate growth in Europe, Blackfire has signed up to several online retail portals which are providing a global shop window for the products. These are the outcome of his original search for hot sauces here.