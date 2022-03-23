Go-ahead given for big new housing estate on edge of Roe Valley Country Park

Area of development circled in yellow

The matter was approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Council earlier this month; the News Letter found out by trawling through recent planning applications.

Most of the 144 homes for the site will be two-storey semis.

A slew of objections were received, but in a planning report officials wrote: “Concerns have been raised regarding the visual impact of the development being detrimental to the natural beauty of the area.

Detailed layout of the new housing

“Whilst it is acknowledged that the development will alter the landscape within the immediate confines of the site, the application has taken account of the surroundings and has provided landscape buffers to the site boundaries where there are adjacent interests in order to minimise the visual intrusion of the development.

“The dwellings within the development area are appropriate to the surrounding context and will not result in a significant adverse visual impact on the wider area.”

In summary it will not “significantly impact” the attractiveness of the nearby Roe Valley Country Park, and is “considered acceptable,” the planning officials wrote.

Specifically, the site is listed as “lands to the rear of and including 183 Roemill Road and to the East of 175 Roemill Road”.

The developers – Columb Henry (Roemill Homes) – also intend to work on a “new road system and landscaping”.

There have long been ambitions to build in this area.

In 2011 permission was granted to demolish buildings there to make way for housing.

And in the last couple of years, surrounding lands have seen applications for over 300 homes, which have been approved.

The current application dates back to 2016, but was revised last year.

