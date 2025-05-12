Northern Ireland’s dedicated business support service, Go Succeed, will be attending this year’s Balmoral Show to offer expert support and guidance to aspiring and established business owners.

Visitors to the Go Succeed stand will have the chance to hear directly from local entrepreneurs who have successfully launched or grown their businesses through the service’s support. There will be an opportunity to learn valuable insights from first-hand experiences with the service, alongside practical advice to those looking to start, grow, or scale a business of their own.

Delivered across all 11 council areas, Go Succeed supports individuals and businesses from every corner of Northern Ireland through all stages of their entrepreneurial journey.

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of Regeneration and Growth Committee in Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council said:

Go Succeed to showcase business support at Balmoral Show. Pictured L-R: Group Operations Director at Eikon Exhibition Centre and Balmoral Show Rhonda Geary, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Alderman Amanda Grehan, and Cachi Foods Owner James Kielt.

“We’re really looking forward to engaging with visitors at this year’s Balmoral Show. It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with aspiring entrepreneurs from all over Northern Ireland and share how Go Succeed can support them in starting, scaling, or growing their business.

“Visit us at Balmoral Show and hear how our services are delivered completely free of charge to businesses across every sector in Northern Ireland and to organisations of every size.

“We are passionate about helping individuals turn great ideas into successful enterprises, and we know the power of having the right advice and encouragement at the right time. Whether you want help launching your new beauty business or need guidance on how to scale your manufacturing firm amid growing demand – and everything in between – we’re here to help.”

Visit the Go Succeed stand at Balmoral Show located in Eikon Shopping Village to find out how its free, expert support and guidance could help turn your business idea into a reality.

Go Succeed (www.go-succeed.com) is funded by the UK Government. The service supports entrepreneurs, new starts and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support including mentoring, master classes, peer networks, access to grant funding and a business plan, at every stage of their growth journey.