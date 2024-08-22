The police have said an arson attack on a licenced premises is being investigated as a racially-motivated hate crime.

The Gofundme has been started to help a local businessman whose restaurant was a ‘target of racist hate crime’ in Newtownabbey.

The fundraiser has been started for the owner of Steam Dining – Abjan Acharya – whose business ‘has been burnt down to ground and completely destroyed’.

Organiser Caleb McCready adds: “This gofundme page has been set up to help support him and his family after this devastating act of organised hate crime.”

The Railway Bar and Steam Dining eatery in Ballyclare Road, Newtownabbey, was set alight at about 1.50am on Wednesday and racist graffiti was also daubed on the walls.

Restaurant operator Abjan Acharya had only taken over the business in March and said said he had ploughed a lot of money into it.

Yesterday he told the BBC that the arsonists targeted the "colour of skin but they need to understand we are trying to establish a business, trying to feed our staff and their families".

Last night, on social media, The Railway Bar & Steam Dining posted a message ‘To Our Valued Customers and Supporters’.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our beloved pub and restaurant,” it said.

"This journey, filled with countless memories, has come to an unexpected end.

"Our establishment, once a place of joy and community, has fallen victim to a devastating act of organised hate.

"This venue was more than just a business; it was a piece of history, a place that brought people together and created lasting memories.

"We are shattered and deeply saddened to see it destroyed.

"Your favorite local pub, a place that brought so much happiness to so many, has been brought to its knees.

"We were striving to grow, offering a wide variety of food and drinks, and our dedicated staff worked tirelessly to ensure every customer left with a smile.

"So many people depended on this place, our staff, our neighbors, and our community as a whole.

"It is heartbreaking to see this chapter end in such a tragic way.

"No matter our skin color or background, we all share the same goal: to make a living, provide for our families, and offer a space where people can enjoy their time together.

"As a young Nepalese-British individual, born into a Hindu family, raised and educated in Belfast, I never imagined that my skin color and religion would make us a target for such a hateful act.

"My sole intention was to run a business, provide jobs, and make a modest living.

"Unfortunately, the reality we faced was beyond anything I could have imagined.

"While this has been a painful experience, I sincerely hope that this crime marks the end of such hatred. The world is vast and full of hope, and we must continue to look forward.

"Thank you all for your unwavering support.”

Donate to a fundraiser here

