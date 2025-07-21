Going for gold: Oasis Travel named as Best Small Travel Company in Northern Ireland and Scotland

Northern Ireland’s largest locally owned independent travel agency group, Oasis Travel, has been named as the Best Small Travel Company in Northern Ireland and Scotland at last week’s Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards.

Voted for by travel industry suppliers, the awards are the largest celebration of the travel trade in the UK and the highest accolade for agencies that truly represent the best in the industry. This is the first year that the Northern Ireland and Scottish regions have been combined in one category, making the accolade even more special for the Lisburn-headquartered Oasis Travel.

“To be named as the Best Small Travel company across both Northern Ireland and Scotland is an amazing feat for Oasis Travel and recognises the level of expertise and customer service that our team delivers to our customers every day,” comments Scott McCabe, Managing Director of Oasis Travel.

Scott continues: “Over the past 40 years, we’ve built up strong relationships with travel suppliers across the globe to ensure that our customers receive the best advice and travel experiences available, and we’re so thrilled that our colleagues in travel have recognised the team at Oasis Travel with this award.”

Host Ashley Banjo, a representative from headline sponsor Celestyal, Sandra Corkin, Creative Director, Oasis Travel and Scott McCabe, Managing Director of Oasis Travel alongside Travel Weekly editor-in-chief Lucy Huxley.

The Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards ceremony was held in front of more than 700 guests in London in association with headline sponsor Celestyal, and was hosted by dancer and TV personality, Ashley Banjo, alongside Travel Weekly editor-in-chief Lucy Huxley.

This award win is the latest acknowledgment for Oasis Travel, which was founded by Sandra Corkin in 1984 in Lisburn. Earlier this year, Oasis Travel was named Travel Retail Business of the Year and Julie-Anne Vaughan, Manager of the Oasis Portfolio of Luxury Travel, was awarded Travel Designer of the Year at the TTG Luxury Travel Awards 2025.