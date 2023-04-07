Gold award a healthy boost for novel vegan snack from Armagh
An original healthy snack created and produced in Portadown has won gold in an influential UK event for vegan foods.
Forest Feast, a family-owned and run business outside the Co Armagh town, gained the top award in the prestigious Nourish Vegan Awards in Britain.
The Northern Ireland company gained the award for its Nutmilk Choco Corn snack, part of a quartet of vegan, dairy-free chocolate treats launched earlier in the year by the leading fruit and nut snacking brand.
The snack manufacturer, owned and run by Michael Hall, is now the leading producer of healthy snacks in NI and a major player in Britain and the RoI. It has, furthermore, gained a host of accolades including influential UK Great Taste Awards for its range of snacks which also include dried fruits and nuts.
The Nourish competition aims “to find and reward food or beverage products that provide a nutritious plant based alternative with no compromise on taste and texture”.
The Nourish Vegan awards are described as “a prestigious award programme for the food and beverage industry in the UK”. The vegan category was launched for the first time in 2023 as a stand-alone section in the highly acclaimed Nourish Awards with 12 plant based categories.
The Nourish Awards have been running since 2018 and are widely recognised in the industry for “their robust judging process and criteria for businesses of all sizes”.
Other local companies, in particular Belfast-based That Protein breakfast cereals and high-protein powders, have been successful in the main awards in the past.
The awards specify that products should “provide a healthy alternative with less sugar, less processing, good nutrition and ingredients.” They also recognise “wholesome and nutritious plant based food and beverage products that will appeal to a wider market”.
Bronagh Clarke, Forest Feast’s marketing director, said: “This is a tremendous endorsement in such an important event for range of vegan foods which are now attracting significant interest and business in Britain, one of our biggest markets.”
“We are continually pushing the boundaries on innovation and driving new consumers to our brand and to the category. We wanted to create chocolate snacks for anyone cutting out or cutting down on dairy, but found that a lot of the products on the market were closer to dark chocolate than the more mainstream milky offering.
“With our decades of fruit, nut and snacking know-how, we spent a lot of time perfecting the recipe to create a legendary-tasting nut milk chocolate that is as good as the real thing, but better for you, too.”
The snacks comprise: chocolate peanuts; chocolate raisins; chocolate corn, the Nourish Vegan gold award winner; and chocolate mix, a tasty mixture of chocolate-coated peanuts, raisins and corn.