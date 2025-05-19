Golf hits hole in one for tourists, bringing £86m to Northern Ireland in one year

Golf tourism has more than doubled its success in Northern Ireland over the last decade, now bringing in over £86m in a single year.

Research conducted by Tourism NI shows that’s up from £33.2m in 2014 – and with the one-two hits of Rory McIlroy’s grand slam success and the Open in Portrush during the same year, 2025 is shaping up to have a bumper summer for the sport.

A total of 29,400 non-domestic golfers visited the province to play last year, with the sport proving especially popular amongst tourists from the United States who account for around 70% of people coming here to hit the fairway.

Last year, US golf fanatics brought in £44.3m to the tourism sector, well up on £36.2m in 2023.

Bill Donald, General Manager of Royal County Down Golf Club, pictured with George Diamondis, Golf Marketing Manager at Tourism Northern Ireland.

Research shows a notable increase in luxury market spending and longer stays from international golfers, plus a huge influx from the “rest of the world” demographic, which rose £3.1m in 2023 to £11.6m last year – predominantly Australians.

Golfers coming from mainland Britain brought £12.5m into the local tourism sector in 2024, up from £11.9m the previous year.

On average, golfers spent around nine days on their visit to Northern Ireland, playing five rounds on different courses during their stay.

The visiting golfer is defined by the primary purpose of their travel being to play golf in Northern Ireland. Although golf would be the purpose of the trip, for every £1 spent on green fees, a further £4 is spent on ancillary services such as accommodation, transport and food and beverage.

Royal Portrush Golf Club hosts the 153rd Open in July, which is expected to be a major tourism boost.

The vast majority of golfers rated their experience in Northern Ireland as excellent.

The figures have been released just two months before the 153rd Open is due to take place at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Sheffield Hallam University have estimated that the event will deliver a combined economic and media benefit of £213m to Northern Ireland.

Naomi Waite, Director of Marketing at Tourism NI, said: “Tourism NI is really encouraged by the figures in this year’s Golf Tourism Monitor, which show the appeal of Northern Ireland as a leading golf destination.

Rory McIlroy reacts with joy as he is awarded the coveted Green Jacket by Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler after the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“Northern Ireland remains a highly sought after destination for golfers from North America, who consider this to be a bucket list golfing experience. The return of Australian visitors post pandemic is very positive news, along with our close to home markets in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland remaining strong.

“The 153rd Open, which is taking place at Royal Portrush in July, will continue to showcase our exceptional destination to a huge international golfing audience. This will build on the current demand for many years to come.”

Bill Donald, General Manager of Royal County Down, said the new figures reflect “the hard work which is achieved throughout the whole golf industry”.

He added: “Royal County Down has in the region of 9,000 visiting golfers from across the globe travel here to play golf every year, and these golfers tend to stay on average a week, in hotels, visiting bars and restaurants, and playing golf at other clubs.