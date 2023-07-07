Belfast car finance and loan company, Northridge Finance (NIIB) is celebrating after winning two prestigious awards.

One of the UK’s most dynamic and partner driven finance houses and a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Ireland (UK) plc, NIIB scooped the Company Award for Business Transformation at the recent Car Finance Awards 2023 as well as a fast pay award from Good Business Pays in recognition of its prompt payment services.

The Car Finance Awards, celebrates the car dealers, brokers and independent finance lenders across the UK and champions the best in the industry. With competition from finance companies from across the UK, the award recognised the ongoing digital enhancements at NIIB including intermediary proposal and customer self-service app capabilities which have improved approval times for finance requests and enabled customers to update their details and view key information at the times that best suit them.

Northridge Finance managing director, James McGee= with Amber Oliver & Bernice Gould, Northridge Finance

The team at NIIB were also recently awarded a Fast Payer Award from Good Business Pays, which recognises companies who have demonstrated the best payment performance to their suppliers over the past year, supporting small suppliers and making responsible business practices a priority. Only 5% of the UK's largest companies that report payment terms have qualified for the 2022 award.

Commenting on their recent success, James McGee, managing director at NIIB, said: “We have been investing in our digital provision for intermediaries and customers to make it as easy as possible for them to transact with us and we’re delighted to see the improvements recognised at this year’s Car Finance Awards.